In His Debut! Son of MMA Legend Defeats 41-Fight Veteran in 30 Seconds

Taisei Sakuraba defeats Yusuke Yachi in less than a minute.

RIZIN

We have a new Sakuraba on our hands.

Taisei Sakuraba, son of legendary MMA icon Kazushi Sakuraba, made his professional MMA debut at RIZIN DECADE on December 31, coming up against 41-fight MMA veteran Yusuke Yachi.

'Saku Jr.' was a +220 underdog coming into the fight, and rightly so, as he had only competed in grappling tournaments. However, he'd knock out Yachi inside the first minute of the fight.

After a brief exchange of probing strikes, Sakuraba threw a kick that Yachi caught. While Yachi held the leg, Sakuraba landed a clean punch that sent Yachi to the canvas, and the follow-up shots sealed the deal.

Who should be next for Taisei Sakuraba?

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

