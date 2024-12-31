In His Debut! Son of MMA Legend Defeats 41-Fight Veteran in 30 Seconds
We have a new Sakuraba on our hands.
Taisei Sakuraba, son of legendary MMA icon Kazushi Sakuraba, made his professional MMA debut at RIZIN DECADE on December 31, coming up against 41-fight MMA veteran Yusuke Yachi.
'Saku Jr.' was a +220 underdog coming into the fight, and rightly so, as he had only competed in grappling tournaments. However, he'd knock out Yachi inside the first minute of the fight.
After a brief exchange of probing strikes, Sakuraba threw a kick that Yachi caught. While Yachi held the leg, Sakuraba landed a clean punch that sent Yachi to the canvas, and the follow-up shots sealed the deal.
Who should be next for Taisei Sakuraba?
