Irate Dana White Obliterates Josh Hokit After Highly-Sensitive Michelle Obama Remark

Despite the historical significance of UFC Freedom 250 Sunday night from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., a one-of-one event for the promotion, not everything from the night's seven-fight card went 100 percent smoothly.

Although heavyweight Josh Hokit's TKO over multiple-time title challenger Derrick Lewis certainly sent a message to the rest of the division, it was Hokit's post-fight conference where he called former First Lady Michelle Obama "a man" that rubbed CEO Dana White the wrong way.

In a text thread to TIME Magazine, White weighed-in on the situation.

Dana White Unhappy With Josh Hokit's Comments

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

"I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White wrote. "“Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Videos of the incident in question have surfaced online, but the UFC has appeared to take swift action in removing as many as possible.

Here was Hokit's full quote, according to a transcript from USA TODAY.

“Now listen, Alex Pereira, I’m going to chama on your mama,’’ Hokit said. “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?’’

The event moved on without issue. Unfortunately for the ex-NFL player, he won't get his shot at Pereira anytime soon, as he suffered a setback against Cyril Gane in the co-main event for the UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship.

Hokit remains unbeaten in the UFC, having defeated Curtis Blaydes and Lewis in a span of two months while also playing the character of a polarizing, love-him-or-hate-him type of character.

While Hokit didn't address his comments about Obama, he did clarify his reasoning behind why he beat Lewis the way he did in a new tweet on 'X.'

Josh Hokit Explains UFC Freedom 250 Finish

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit (red gloves) fights Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"Guys… Trump likes Derrick Lewis so I didn’t want to break his arm in front of him… i wanted a TKO anyways," Hokit wrote.

The event was the first ever to feature all KO/TKOs from the opening fight of the night, marking an historical milestone for the 33-year-old promotion that hadn't hosted an outdoor event in over a decade.

The card marked the first sporting event to take place at the White House, which had been teased for nearly a year and had been intially brushed off as an impossible, illogical idea.

Instead, the weather held off. And, minus Hokit's highly controversial statement, the event exceeded all expectations, regardless of political idealogies.

And, now, it's in the history books.