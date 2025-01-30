Irish star latest ex-Bellator fighter to test free agency after PFL purchase
Bellator MMA produced a handful of Irish stars, one of them being James Gallagher, the latest fighter to walk away from the PFL.
Strabane's Gallagher went an impressive 9-3 under the Bellator banner, signing to the promotion at 19 years old. In a promotional run that saw him fight bantamweight champ Patchy Mix at one point, Gallagher snagged submission wins over Chinzo Machida, Cal Ellenor, and Anthony "Pretty Boy" Taylor.
Gallagher Reflects On Bellator Stint, To Begin New Chapter
Gallagher fought for Bellator only once following the PFL's acquisition of the promotion, losing to Leandro Higo at a Champion Series event last year. The 28-year-old announced his PFL release on Wednesday, following suit with the likes of Patricio and Patricky Pitbull and more fighters.
"I want to thank @pflmma for granting me my release out of my contract," Gallagher wrote on Instagram. "I signed up to Bellator as a 19 year old kid with a 3-0 record right into the main card in the @theo2london @bellatormma was something special. I’m so grateful for all the years of hard work that I put in that I could be the first Irish guy at the fore front for them in Ireland to build up @bellator.europe I put my heart in sole into each and every event."
"I’m sad that this area of my life is over, but excited for my future as a 28 year old young man who had to learn on the job as I built my way up to CO main eventing Bellator 180 in a sold out @thegarden in NYC to being main eventing on multiple occasions at home, the place where every Irish fighter dreams of selling out @3arenadublin."
"It was really just a cocky kid that worked hard and achieved his dreams. I’m so thankful to everyone at @bellatormma they were a pleasure to work with and grow with over the years. I am only 28 years old young and have got veteran experience now from handling crowds, media and everything that comes with it. as the area of my life is over a new one begins."
Gallagher continued.
"Thank you to absolutely everyone who supported my career with @bellatormmawho spent their hard earned money to come and see me fight. The next rise is going to blow it out of the water and We will make one thing clear there’s no fucking show like a JIMMY SHOW this is not the end, it’s the beginning of something bigger 🇮🇪 👑 Thank you @bellatormma."
Gallagher Dubbed 'Proper Irish' By McGregor
Once an undefeated prospect with Conor McGregor comparisons, we'll see what's next for "The Strabanimal" James Gallagher after a wealth of experience fighting for Bellator, MMA's clear #2 promotion for a time.
UFC's McGregor recently praised Gallagher in a post on X following his spat with Paul Hughes.
""Proper Irish!" McGregor said of Gallagher. "Never folded, never turned, fought valiantly every time, and paved the way tor all those after him! THE STRABANIMAL!"
