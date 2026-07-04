Is There a UFC Fight Tonight? No, But Here’s When the UFC Returns

The UFC machine is taking a slight break to observe the Fourth of July. But MMA fans may be unaware that the promotion's absence is actually rare for a Saturday night. Find out when the next event for the UFC will take place.

Until the UFC agreed to transition to ESPN eight years ago, the promotion was used to hosting events during the holiday weekend. After the deal was finalized ahead of the UFC's 2019 schedule, and then shortly thereafter following its move to Paramount+ that began in January, the UFC has reserved its late June and early July (post-holiday slot) for a blockbuster summer event.

The same cadence is being used next Saturday, as UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas for UFC 329 from T-Mobile Arena. And it's a star-studded offering.

Conor McGregor Ends Five-Year Hiatus At UFC 329

UFC 246 post-event facts: Conor McGregor enters rarefied air with finish of Donald Cerrone Unknown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon following a five-year hiatus at UFC 329 opposite Max Holloway in a rematch at welterweight.

The fight will be contested at 170 pounds across five rounds, with McGregor attempting to end the rivalry with Holloway up 2-0 and snap a two-fight losing skid. Holloway, a former "BMF" champion and featherweight titleholder, is fresh off a loss to ex-UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March.

The card will stream live on Paramount+, marking a history-making milestone for UFC fans. Previous McGregor fights from a decade-plus ago were mainly accessible through pay-per-view, instead of a one-time subscription fee to Paramount+.

All connected TVs and other external devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and smart TVs will carry the event through the app for as little as $8.99 a month.

The UFC's schedule then ramps up as the summer clashes with the beginning of fall, football season, and eventual crossover season with college football, college basketball, the NBA and NHL regular-seasons, and the MLB postseason.

UFC's Upcoming Schedule After UFC 329

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Below is the confirmed event schedule, with several non-listed dates still in the works. Check back periodically at MMA Knockout as more updates become public.

UFC Event Lineup:

UFC FN – July 19 – OKC

UFC FN – July 25 – Abu Dhabi

UFC FN – Aug. 1 – Serbia

UFC FN – Aug. 8 – Las Vegas

UFC 330 – Aug. 15 – Philadelphia

UFC FN – Aug. 22 – Sacramento

UFC FN – Aug. 29 – Shanghai, China

UFC FN – Sept. 5 – Paris, France