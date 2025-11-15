UFC 322 free live stream results & highlights for Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

The UFC returns to New York City’s Madison Square Garden tonight (November 15) for a stacked UFC 322 card featuring two title fights.

The main event will see Jack Della Maddalena attempt to defend the UFC welterweight title for the first time against Islam Makhachev, who is making a bid to win a second belt after a lengthy reign as the promotion’s lightweight champion.

Former two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang will also look to claim a second title in a new weight class in the night’s co-main event when she challenges Valentina Shevchenko. “Bullet” defended the women’s flyweight belt seven times during her first title reign, and she already kicked off her second stint with the belt with another successful title defense against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.

UFC 322 Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Vegas 322 main card will see Sean Brady and Michael Morales square off in a possible number one contender fight for the welterweight division. Former welterweight king Leon Edwards will also look to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on “Fighting Nerds” knockout artist Carlos Prates.

Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights against Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The main card action will open with a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Benoit Saint Denis after Bo Nickal attempts to rebound from his first career loss when he takes on Rodolfo Vieira in the night’s featured prelim.



Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Paul Craig (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The prelims also include a pivotal women’s flyweight rematch between top contenders Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez. Other standout matchups from the rest of UFC 322 include Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues, Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini, and Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline.

UFC 322 did undergo one change during fight week when Cody Haddon withdrew from a matchup with Malcolm Wellmaker and was replaced by UFC newcomer Ethyn Ewing. Dariush also missed weight ahead of his bout with Saint-Denis, but that fight will proceed as scheduled and Dariush will forfeit 20% of his purse.

Beneil Dariush (red gloves) fights Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The prelim action is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC 322 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev – For the UFC Welterweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship



• Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales



• Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates



• Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

UFC 322 Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira



• Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues



• Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez



• Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Ethyn Ewing

UFC 322 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)

• Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert



• Pat Sabatini vs. Chepe Mariscal



• Angela Hill vs. Fatime Kline



• Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico



• Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Matheus Camilo

