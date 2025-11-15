UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev full card, start time, odds, how to watch
The UFC moves away from Las Vegas and heads across two time zones for its annual Madison Square Garden event in New York City this Saturday night, the site of UFC 322.
The promotion's ninth New York-based show will feature a championship doubleheader: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev for Della Maddalena's welterweight title, alongside the co-main event, featuring UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko opposite former UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang for Shevchenko's 125-pound title.
Focusing on the main event, Makhachev (27-1 MMA) is taking a massive risk by moving up to welterweight after reigning over the lightweight division since Oct. 2022.
Entering the fight on a 15-fight unbeaten streak, which included a win in his last outing against Renato Moicano (20-7-1 MMA) with a dominant first-round submission at UFC 311 in January, Makhachev told reporters his goal of winning a second belt was part of the plan all along. He'll have a chance to do just that, as Della Maddalena (18-2 MMA) hasn't tasted defeat in nearly a decade.
“This is my dream, man,” Makhachev said. “I’m very close to my dream. All my professional career when I was lightweight champion, it’s my dream to become double champion. Two more days.”
Della Maddalena respects Makhachev's career to this point, but said the time to make a statement as the welterweight division's cream of the crop can't be done without beating one of the sport's biggest names.
"I’m excited for the challenge," Della Maddalena said. "I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited for this fight on Saturday. It’s gonna be a good night."
Either way the fight is sliced or diced, someone's winning streak will come to a close Saturday night. Therefore, it makes the argument a valid one when suggesting Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev is the biggest fight the UFC has remaining this year.
The card features 14 fights in total, a deep lineup from top to bottom that sees former champions like welterweight Leon Edwards (22-5, 1 NC MMA) and rising prospects like middleweight Bo Nickal (7-1 MMA) jockey for position, should both come away victorious.
When Is UFC 322?
The festivities get underway at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT for the early prelims, followed by the televised preliminary portion at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT before transitioning to the pay-per-view portion at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
The full bout order is below, including betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and further info about ways to tune in.
UFC 322 Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena (c, +245) vs. Islam Makhachev (-305), JDM’s UFC welterweight title (five-rounder)
- Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c, -135) vs. Zhang Weili (+114), Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title (five-rounder)
- Sean Brady (-130) vs. Michael Morales (+110), welterweight
- Leon Edwards (+136) vs. Carlos Prates (-162), welterweight
- *Beneil Dariush (+150) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-180), catchweight (157 pounds)
*=Dariush missed the lightweight limit.
Preliminary card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, FX, ESPN2)
- Featured Prelim: Bo Nickal (-205) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+170), middleweight
- Roman Kopylov (+150) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-180), middleweight
- Erin Blanchfield (-270) vs. Tracy Cortez 2 (+220), flyweight
- Malcolm Wellmaker (-440) vs. Ethyn Ewing (+340), featherweight
- Kyle Daukaus (-470) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+360), middleweight
- Pat Sabatini (-122) vs. Chepe Mariscal (-102), featherweight
- Angela Hill (+390) vs. Fatima Kline (-520), strawweight
- Baysangur Susurkaev (-1050) vs. Eric McConico (+675), middleweight
- Slava Borshchev (+150) vs. Matheus Camilo (-180), lightweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
