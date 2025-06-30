How UFC can make the biggest fight since Conor vs. Khabib
Ilia Topuria is a certified MMA megastar, but will the UFC cultivate their latest top talent?
'El Matador' was already insanely popular back at UFC 298 after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, and grew massively by sparking Max Holloway at UFC 308. Still, the UFC kept a relatively low-profile with their breakout star leading up to his lightweight title fight at UFC 317.
Here, Topuria blew the lid off the T-Mobile Arena by folding Charles Oliveira in the first round. And despite this, CEO Dana White said Spain isn't a possibility for the promotion right now.
Ilia Topuria's next fight could be the biggest we've seen since Conor-Khabib, if UFC plays cards right
Not bringing Topuria to Spain feels like self-sabotage from a promotion set on profit margins and delivering an exciting product to a new market of rabid fans.
But, it's more complicated than contacting a venue. Logistical issues, dealing with councils, and other political wrenches clog the gears of an otherwise well-oiled machine.
That doesn't mean the UFC can't cultivate their next McGregor. In fact, in some ways, Topuria's next fight could be the biggest we've seen since McGregor took on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here's how they could do it.
1. Make Topuria's next fight for the inaugural 165 lbs belt
Fight fans are already talking about Topuria moving to welterweight to challenge the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena, but they're overlooking one crucial detail. Welterweight is 20 lbs heavier than lightweight, and Topuria is a small lightweight already.
Lightweight limit (LBS)
155
Welterweight limit (LBS)
175
Where's the 165-lbs division?! The UFC has been in dire need of an in-between division for lightweight and welterweight for as long as they've been around, since so many of their fighters are either missing weight at lightweight, or too small at welterweight.
The heavyweight division has roughly thirty fighters, so there's really no excuse not to.
Build the narrative. Topuria as a three-weight division. A new division, and an inaugural belt with the UFC's top star at the helm. He could even shoot for four division status with a planned welterweight move next.
2. If not Spain, just make sure it's in Europe
The European MMA fanbase is highly underappreciated by the UFC. OKTAGON MMA is out there selling out stadiums for their routine shows. UFC could bring Topuria to a stadium show and push the boundaries of what's possible with European professional MMA.
Not only does it break into a market of die-hard fans, it would have double the impact if his opponent had the same level of appeal to European and Middle Eastern fans.
3. Islam Makhachev or bust
If we drew one consensus opinion from UFC 317, it's that we only really want to see Topuria fight Islam Makhachev next. He's also the only other fighter to match Topuria for accolades and fan-appeal in Europe and the Middle East.
Think of these factors combined:
- The most elite MMA you'll ever receive between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev
- Personalities to push the marketing
- A brand new division and title fight
- Triple champ for Topuria or Islam on a win (or double if Islam skips JDM)
- Possible stadium show drowning in loyal fans
Would this be the biggest fight since Conor vs. Khabib?
I don't have high hopes for the UFC's treatment of Topuria, but a fight of this magnitude could be just the spark MMA needs to truly break the mainstream.
