Undefeated UFC Star Returns to Sparring After Surgery Pulled Him From UFC Rankings

One of the most devastating finishers on the UFC roster has officially returned to sparring following knee surgery.

The UFC welterweight division is set to take center stage for the promotion this month at UFC 330, which is headlined by Islam Makhachev’s first title defense against Ian Machado Garry.

There were several other fighters in the mix to challenge Makhachev after the UFC’s pound-for-pound king left the lightweight division and unseated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, but one name that’s unfortunately still waiting for his first title shot is undefeated contender Shavkat

Rakhmonov.

UFC Star Shavkat Rakhmonov Returns to Sparring After Knee Surgery

A perfect 19-0 in his professional MMA career, Rakhmonov stopped the first 18 opponents he faced before he went the distance against Machado Garry at UFC 310 and got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Many assumed that Rakhmonov would be next in line for a welterweight title shot following that victory, but the 31-year-old was unfortunately sidelined for an extended period after undergoing knee surgery at they beginning of this year.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Nomad” was unexpectedly pulled from the UFC welterweight rankings after announcing the surgery, but it looks like Rakhmonov has finally returned to sparring as we approach the final quarter of 2026.

Islam Makhachev Kicks Off Welterweight Title Reign at UFC 330

Unless Rakhmonov is somehow able to return before the end of the year, the 31-year-old will have been out of action for more than two years following his win over Machado Garry by the time he returns to the UFC Octagon.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) fights Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That unanimous decision over Machado Garry has aged well given that the Irishman is set to fight for the welterweight belt next weekend at UFC 310, which will take place at the Xfinity Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC Welterweight Division Has No Shortage of Top Contenders

After suffering his first career loss to Rakhmonov, Machado Garry rebounded with back-to-back victories over Carlos Prates and former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad in a pair of UFC Fight Night main events.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts with Carlos Prates (blue gloves) after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad is currently on a three-fight skid dating back to a UFC 315 meeting with Della Maddalena that cost him the welterweight title. Prates has actually moved into the top spot in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings after knocking out Geoff Neal, former welterweight king Leon Edwards, and most recently Della Maddalena in his three outings since losing to Machado Garry.

Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Nightmare” will be in a strong position to campaign for a fight with the winner of the UFC 330 main event, although undefeated contender Michael Morales is also in the mix after he stopped Sean Brady at UFC 322 and brought his professional record to a perfect 19-0.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looks unlikely that Rakhmonov would immediately be given a title shot upon his return given his layoff and the current state of the welterweight division, but an impressive win over one of the top contenders at 170 lbs. would go a long way towards reminding fans why “Nomad” was seemingly tabbed as a future title challenger from the time he joined the UFC.