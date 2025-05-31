MMA Knockout

Israel Adesanya recalls career-defining Dana White conversation he wishes to do over

"The Last Stylebender" was candid about where his UFC career took a bit of a downturn.

Zain Bando

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Israel Adesanya has been in a downward slump since losing the middleweight title nearly two years ago, and the cause can be traced back to a single conversation.

Before losing to Sean Strickland, Adesanya broke his silence in a recent YouTube video about where he was in his MMA career and how much pressure he put on himself to be the best fighter in the sport.

It was immense. Adesanya’s ability to stay active was one of the pillars that made him a fan favorite. Willing to fight anyone at any location and at any time ended up hurting him in the long run, which was met with direct criticism from UFC CEO Dana White.

Israel Adesanya shared his biggest regre
Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) is presented the championship belt by UFC President Dana White after defeating Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Israel Adesanya Owns Up To Big Mistake

Adesanya said White attempted to sway him away from a fight with Strickland despite it being a home game for the then-champion when the pair met in September 2023.

“I was like, 'Nah, I have to fight in Sydney,'” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I haven’t fought in this side of the world in so long. And then Dana [White] was like, ‘Listen, kid, you’ve got enough money. Just chill out for a while.’ I’m like, yeah, it’s not that. So I was like, nah, I went all stubborn.”

READ MORE: UFC Vegas 107: Blanchfield vs. Barber full card, betting odds, how to watch

Adesanya regrets the decision immensely, adding that he wishes he could replay White’s conversation, given his current career standing.

Adesanya’s emotions shone through as he continued to echo his thoughts in a reflective tone.

“Maybe I should have just chilled. But again, look, I love these stories," Adesanya said. This is how it’s supposed to happen. Adversity is a privilege. Adversity is a privilege.”

Adesanya currently has no plans to make an immediate return later this year as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in February. 

Adesanya has lost three in a row since April 2023, as he won the belt on two separate occasions.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News