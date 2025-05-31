Israel Adesanya recalls career-defining Dana White conversation he wishes to do over
Israel Adesanya has been in a downward slump since losing the middleweight title nearly two years ago, and the cause can be traced back to a single conversation.
Before losing to Sean Strickland, Adesanya broke his silence in a recent YouTube video about where he was in his MMA career and how much pressure he put on himself to be the best fighter in the sport.
It was immense. Adesanya’s ability to stay active was one of the pillars that made him a fan favorite. Willing to fight anyone at any location and at any time ended up hurting him in the long run, which was met with direct criticism from UFC CEO Dana White.
Israel Adesanya Owns Up To Big Mistake
Adesanya said White attempted to sway him away from a fight with Strickland despite it being a home game for the then-champion when the pair met in September 2023.
“I was like, 'Nah, I have to fight in Sydney,'” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I haven’t fought in this side of the world in so long. And then Dana [White] was like, ‘Listen, kid, you’ve got enough money. Just chill out for a while.’ I’m like, yeah, it’s not that. So I was like, nah, I went all stubborn.”
Adesanya regrets the decision immensely, adding that he wishes he could replay White’s conversation, given his current career standing.
Adesanya’s emotions shone through as he continued to echo his thoughts in a reflective tone.
“Maybe I should have just chilled. But again, look, I love these stories," Adesanya said. This is how it’s supposed to happen. Adversity is a privilege. Adversity is a privilege.”
Adesanya currently has no plans to make an immediate return later this year as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in February.
Adesanya has lost three in a row since April 2023, as he won the belt on two separate occasions.
