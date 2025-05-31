UFC Vegas 107: Blanchfield vs. Barber full card, betting odds, how to watch
UFC Vegas 107 puts a halt to the promotion's week-long break as a flyweight-turned-catchweight main event takes center stage between No. 4-ranked Erin Blanchfield and No.5-ranked Maycee Barber.
Blanchfield On Title Shot Doorstep
Both women are on their respective championship paths but likely need a win to stay afloat in the title conversation.
Barber (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) has won six in a row, returning to the Octagon after over a year absence. Meanwhile, Blanchfield (13-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) has proven she can beat championship-level competition, doing so in her last outing against former titleholder Rose Namajunas (13-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC).
Barber said Wednesday despite the fight being her first in the promotion where championship rounds may be required to get the job done, a win against someone of Blanchfield's caliber could propel her to much more.
Barber Aims For Seven In A Row
"I believe that I should be next in line for the belt with a dominant performance, a dominant finish and putting my name out there and doing what I need to do," Barber told reporters.
Barber said her win streak, which dates back nearly four years, should be enough to prove to the promotion she should fight UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4 MMA, 14-3-1 UFC) next.
"I think this is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my skills and get a finish and get a dominant win and continue my win streak and put it at seven, and solidify my shot at the belt."
Even with a flawless performance, Barber may have put herself in harm's way after missing weight Friday morning at 126.5 pounds instead of the contracted 125 pounds.
Blanchfield is in agreement that a win could put her in a similar position.
"I would love to take that title off of [Shevchenko]," Blanchfield said. "She's a legend of the sport and definitely in the flyweight division. That's definitely my plan."
The bout order, including start times, betting odds, and TV info is below. The card features 10 fights and begins with a four-fight preliminary portion followed by main card action.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.
UFC Vegas 107 Main Card (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, ESPN/ESPN+)
- Main Event: Erin Blanchfield (-238) vs. Maycee Barber (+195), 126.5-pound catchweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot (-155) vs. Ludovit Klein (+130), lightweight
- Billy Ray Goff (-410) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+320), welterweight
- Dustin Jacoby (-185) vs. Bruno Lopes (+154), light heavyweight
- Ketlen Vieira (+114) vs. Macy Chiasson (-135), featherweight
- Zachary Reese (-198) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+164), middleweight
UFC Vegas 107 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Jafel Filho (+102) vs. Allan Nascimento (-122), flyweight
- Kurt Holobaugh (+200) vs. Jordan Leavitt (-245), lightweight
- Bolaji Oki (-470) vs. Michael Aswell (+360), lightweight
- Rayanne dos Santos (-205) vs. Alice Ardelean (+170), strawweight
