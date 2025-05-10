UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena free live stream results & highlights
The wait is finally over for UFC 315, which goes down tonight (May 10) at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
The main event is a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and reigning Champion Belal Muhammad, who looks to defend his belt for the first time against a challenger that’s undefeated in the UFC.
Manon Fiorot will also try to extend her perfect UFC record in the co-main event when she challenges Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, who is set to kick off her second title reign after reclaiming the belt in a trilogy bout with Alexa Grasso.
READ MORE: Bo Nickal sends nasty message to UFC haters
UFC 315 Main Card & Prelims
The rest of the main card will see former women’s flyweight titleholder Grasso try to earn another title shot when she takes on surging contender Natália Silva. UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo will also square off with Aiemann Zahabi, and Benoit Saint-Denis opens the PPV action against UFC returnee Kyle Prepolec.
Welterweight finishers Mike Malott and Charles Radtke meet in the night’s featured prelim after former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade faces Jasmine Jasudavicious, and the rest of the prelims feature plenty of well-matched fights and a few Canadian fighters hoping to score big victories in their home country.
READ MORE: Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat
The action is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
UFC 315 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET
• Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – For the UFC Welterweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
• José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
• Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva
• Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
UFC 315 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
• Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
• Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
UFC 315 Early Preliminary Card ( UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
• Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
• Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
• Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 317 reportedly books wild middleweight scrap for International Fight Week
- UFC veteran folded by vicious spinning kick KO at Russian MMA event
- Magomed Ankalaev mocks Alex Pereira after hacking controversy
- Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.