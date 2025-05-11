José Aldo retires following controversial UFC 315 defeat
UFC 315 marks the end of an era, all-time-great fighter José Aldo has laid down his gloves.
Two-time champion, and Hall of Famer 'Junior,' put on a classic display, hurting Aiemann Zahabi in the third round and almost securing a finish, before tiring and almost forfeiting the fight.
A majority of media members and fans thought Aldo did enough to win the first two rounds, and therefore a unanimous decision to cap off his career. Instead, UFC judges scored the fight a unanimous 29-28 decision for Zahabi.
Following the result, Aldo took off his gloves, and announced his retirement from MMA.
"[...] I don't think I have it in me anymore," Aldo said. ". . . This was a very tough week. . . My body said no. . . I don't want to go into war all the time. . . I just don't have it in my heart anymore, I think this is my last time."
Aldo didn't receive a retirement package, like Anthony Smith at UFC Des Moines, but he'll be due one in the coming weeks. Aldo's longevity in the sport is almost unparalleled, he reigned over the featherweight division for seven years across WEC and UFC, and continued to knock back top competition well past his fighting prime.
Aldo's accolades include:
- WEC featherweight champion (2009); Two defenses
- UFC featherweight champion (2011); Seven defenses
- UFC interim featherweight champion (2016)
- UFC Hall of Fame (Modern); 2023
- Most title defenses in UFC featherweight history (7)
- Most consecutive title defenses in UFC featherweight history (7)
- Most title fights in UFC featherweight history (11)
Aldo you will be missed.
