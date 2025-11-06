Gable Steveson credits Jon Jones for early MMA success, eyes UFC contract

Gable Steveson might be the scariest heavyweight prospect in a decade.

Last Thursday in Nashville, TN, Steveson (1-0 MMA), a former NCAA wrestling standout at the University of Minnesota boasting 1.2 million Instagram followers, put the combat sports community on notice with a viral 15-second KO in DBX 4's main event against Billy Swanson (4-3 MMA). The win still has the MMA community buzzing about what's next for the 25-year-old from Portage, IN.

MMA Knockout's Zain Bando sought those answers in a sitdown with Steveson Tuesday. With a relatively calm demeanor, Steveson said he is simply enjoying the ride amid the newfound fame since officially entering combat sports.

Gable Steveson Reflects Upon MMA Debut

Gable Steveson won his pro MMA debut in less than two minutes. | (LFA)

"The MMA debut was great," Steveson said. "I went out there, had a huge takedown, huge ground-and-pound, showed off elbows and got the TKO finish. But, I think the main question was, 'Can Gable stay on his feet with someone and kinda go out there not having to shoot a takedown and have his best skillset?' "So, we had the idea of, 'Why not do Dirty Boxing?'"

Steveson said signing with DBX was a no-brainer following his MMA debut win at LFA in September against Braden Peterson (1-1 MMA).

"It's the best way that you can go out there and perform and I feel like that was a great thing," Steveson said.

Could Gable Steveson Sign With UFC?

(Zuffa LLC)

Steveson has many big goals. While one is eventually getting signed to the UFC, he said he isn't hellbent on an exact timeline to transition. Steveson said he has spoken to UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, wanting to keep a cordial relationship for when an eventual call does come through.

"Meeting Mick was a great thing," Steveson said. "He came to watch [my fight]. "I think he's from Houston. He came all the way from Houston to watch me fight. That says a lot about the talent that he may be seeing and the work ethic that I have. I met Mick a few times before this, you know, a great dude. He comes to watch the best. Hopefully, he came to watch me."

Steveson says having mentorship from former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC MMA) is only going to allow him to get better much quicker.

"He has been in the best of the best fights," Steveson said of Jones. "He has seen so many people. He has been that young prodigy he's kinda looking at me as. So, to go out there and have a guy that's already had those steps and taken that direction, it kind of brings you to reality that, 'Hey, this guy is putting a lot of time into you. Maybe you can be that person, too.'"

Of course, Steveson has a long way to go before reaching the level of Jones. But, at the very least, he has the roadmap to become one of the best ever if he continues to sought out the best support possible for his career.

For now, only time will tell.

