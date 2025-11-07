UFC Fight Night full card picks & predictions for Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

The UFC remains home in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (November 8) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.

The main event is a welterweight clash between the division’s #14-ranked contender Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown. Bonfim broke into the rankings by defeating two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his last outing, while Brown is coming off a second-round knockout of Nicolas Dalby that closed out a “Fight of the Night”-winning scrap.

After returning to the UFC with a victory over Alibi Idiris to win The Ultimate Fighter 33, Joseph Morales is also set to meet Matt Schnell in what should be an action-packed co-main event for UFC Vegas 111.

UFC Vegas 111 Main Card Predictions

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

Randy Brown (red gloves) fights Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bonfim broke into the UFC welterweight rankings with a less-than-convincing win over “Wonderboy” Thompson, and as long as Brown is able to keep this fight standing then “Rude Boy” should be able to steal the Brazilian’s place in the Top 15.

(Pick: Brown)

Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales

Joseph Morales (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Alibi Idiris (red gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Coming off a sizeable upset in the flyweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter 33, Morales has all the momentum necessary to get his hand raised against Schnell and prove that his second run with the UFC will be more successful than the first one.

(Pick: Morales)

Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic

Uros Medic (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

It would be a huge disappointment if this fight somehow made it to the judges’ scorecards, and I’ll side with the younger Medic to go right after Salikhov and avoid becoming the latest addition to the Russian’s impressive highlight reel.

(Pick: Medic)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Chris Padilla

Ismael Bonfim (red gloves) fights Vinc Pichel (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Bonfim has struggled to find the same consistency as his younger brother since joining the UFC, but this matchup with Padilla presents an opportunity for him to get back into the win column and set the stage for Gabriel’s headlining fight with Brown.

(Pick: Bonfim)

Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Tulio comes into this fight with the momentum of 10-straight wins, but I’m picking Duncan to utilize his reach advantage and hand the Brazilian the first loss of his UFC career.

(Pick: Duncan)

UFC Vegas 111 Preliminary Card Predictions

Jamall Emmers vs. Hyder Amil

Hyder Amil (red gloves) fights Jose Miguel Delgado (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Emmers is more than capable of stunning Amil with a big shot, but I think “The Hurricane” will rebound from his first career loss and potentially score a finish of his own in a featherweight clash that should be a lot of fun for as long as it lasts.

(Pick: Amil)

Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos

Ricky Simon (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cameron Smotherman (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is a well-matched fight between a pair of longtime UFC veterans looking to extend their respective win streaks. Simon has rebounded well following three-straight losses, and the 33-year-old should be able to utilize a wrestling advantage to get the better of Barcelos here.

(Pick: Simon)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Mayra Bueno Silva (red gloves) fights Macy Chiasson (not pictured) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

These two women enter UFC Vegas 111 on very different trajectories, and I’ll slightly lean with Bueno Silva to end an unbeaten start to Cavalcanti’s UFC career and also snap a losing skid that began with her failed women’s bantamweight title bid.

(Pick: Bueno Silva)

Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis

Josh Hokit won a UFC contract on this year's edition of Dana White's Contender Series. | (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

This battle between UFC debutants see Hokit enter the night after a dominant showing on Dana White’s Contender Series, and the 27-year-old looks well-positioned to extend his undefeated pro record against Gimenis.

(Pick: Hokit)

Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes

Denise Gomes (blue gloves) prepares to fight Angela Hill (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. | Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Pennington’s style and experience edge could allow her to pick up the minor upset here, but Gomes should control things on the feet in order to score what would be her fourth win in a row.

(Pick: Gomes)

Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos

Montel Jackson (red gloves) fights Daniel Marcos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

This underrated bantamweight matchup could be one of the more entertaining fights on the entire card, and I’ll side with Marcos to rebound in Las Vegas after suffering the first loss of his career.

(Pick: Marcos)

Jackson McVey vs. Zach Reese

Zachary Reese (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Despite coming into this matchup on short notice, I think Reese will be eager to erase the memory of his No Contest with Sedriques Dumas and come out aggressively hunting an early finish.

(Pick: Reese)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 111 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for live results and highlights during the event.

