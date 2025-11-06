Ex-UFC veteran Bryan Battle teases possible fight with BKFC star on future DBX event

TUF 29 winner and former UFC veteran Bryan Battle has comfortably moved on from his stint with the promotion, signing with the PFL in September as he enters his next chapter of his combat sports career.

In the meantime, though, Battle (12-2, 1 NC MMA) has remained active within the space and delivered yet another jaw-dropping performance in a promotion quickly drawing credibility: Dirty Boxing Championship.

Battle's 48-second knockout of Nick Kohring (13-2 MMA) at DBX 4 last Thursday ran his record to 2-0 in the promotion. He is now seeking much bigger opportunities moving forward.

"Essentially, if you just list the Top-10 guys in my division [middleweight], that's who I want to fight," Battle told MMA Knockout's Zain Bando. "Like, whoever the world, the fans the [MMA] community...cause, like, perception is reality. There's probably some dude somewhere in some tiny country in another part of the world that's like Top-10 caliber, but we'll never know who he is. Whoever is perceived to be a challenge, that's what I want to do, brother."

Despite having few names to call out, two stand-out. More specifically, DBX part-owner Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) and UFC veteran Nate Landwehr (18-7 MMA).

Bryan Battle Wants To Stay Active

Bryan Battle celebrates after defeating Nick Kohring during a Dirty Boxing Championship middleweight bout at The Pinnacle Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, like, Mike Perry would be the No. 1 person," Battle said.

As for Landwehr, who is currently on a two-fight losing skid, Battle said Landwehr previously dropped his name for a potential DBX fight in the near future.

But, for now, though, Battle said he is interested in what the PFL has to offer at middleweight and welterweight if the oppportunity arises.

Bryan Battle Feels Ready For PFL Transition

PFL

"The PFL just has a wealth of talent at middleweight," Battle said. "And potentially welterweight one day. You know what I'm saying? I'm just excited. I'm motivated. There's a lot of work left to do."

Battle said he is extremely aware of the long-term risks of competing in combat sports, recognizing that his window of opportunity is really short.

"Like, right before I got cut [from the UFC] before I was supposed to fight Nursulton [Ruziboev], I was coming off an eight-month layoff, you know what I'm saying? So, for someone like me, that's tough. That's tough to deal with. Maybe that's like a personal problem and I need to look at how to like figure out how to deal with that better. But, it's like, being able to stay active. Fighters got limited shelf-time, and I want to make the most of the time I got."

Battle begins his PFL career on a four-fight winning streak, earning a split decision against Randy Brown (20-6 MMA) last December at UFC 310.

