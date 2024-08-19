Jake Paul Reveals Staggering $40 Million Payout for Mike Tyson Boxing Match
Jake Paul has alleged that he will earn an eight-figure payday for his boxing match with Mike Tyson.
The controversial influencer-turned-boxer faced the crowd's jeers at the August 18 press conference for his upcoming November 15 fight, responding with disdain, "I'm here to make 40 million dollars and knock out a legend."
One of the most contentious points surrounding Paul is his supposed venture into MMA. Paul signed with UFC competitor PFL in 2023 and has yet to make his professional MMA debut in their 'Super Fights' division. Still, this hasn't stopped Paul from making MMA callouts.
During his April 18 appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, Paul called out former UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for fights under the PFL MMA banner for $10 million apiece:
It's not clear yet when Paul will transition into MMA. The former influencer seems dead-set on his boxing career, going so far as to remark that he'll be appearing in the 2028 LA Olympics. Until then, the only time fans will see Paul in the PFL is when he will be the special guest at the Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira press conference later this year.
