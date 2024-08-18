Former UFC Middleweight Champion Tosses Dig at Rival Dricus Du Plessis After UFC 305
While Dricus Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) was busy celebrating beating his nemesis Israel Adesanya, another familiar title challenger awaits in the shadows as Du Plessis' second title defense is already in motion.
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC), was intently watching Du Plessis vs. Adesanya, as he has previous history with both men. Strickland defeated the then-middleweight champion in Adesanya in a shocking decision to claim the 185-pound strap.
Meanwhile, Du Plessis upset former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker by TKO at UFC 290, thus setting up Du Plessis vs. Adesanya. However, those plans were halted after Du Plessis was forced to pull out, leading to the musical chairs the division faces today.
Du Plessis and Strickland eventually fought in January, with Strickland's middleweight title at stake. Du Plessis won a heavily debated decision, thus leaving many members of the MMA community eager as to whether or not the promotion would run the fight back.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Submits Israel Adesanya in Sensational Main Event
While nothing has been confirmed on the UFC's side, it appears that Strickland, fresh off a decision win against Paulo Costa in June, is next in line for the rematch.
Shortly after the UFC 305 main event had concluded, Strickland tweeted, in typical Strickland fashion, his reaction to Du Plessis' submission win.
UFC News: Alex Pereira Suggests Return To 185, Dricus Du Plessis Rejects Plea
Sean Strickland Replies To Fans on 'X.'
"Time for war Dutch man......," Strickland wrote at 1 a.m. ET.
Strickland then took the time to reply to fans and media members about logistics ahead of the fight, including where it might take place. Charlie Quinn of FIGHT SPORTS asked about a timetable as to if the rematch could happen before the year concludes, to which Strickland promptly replied.
"Vegas man.. I always travel. Let me fight in my country.. unless you want me to go fix south Africa. We can go to Africa and fight infront of a bunch of white people lmao," Strickland wrote.
It remains to be seen when the pair will lock horns again, but at the very least, it's a middleweight attraction with tense pre-fight buildup already attached to it and storylines stemming as far as controversial racial undertones.
UFC 305 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream: Israel Adesanya & Dricus du Plessis
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC 307: Khalil Rountree Calls Alex Pereira ‘Fight of the Year’, Replies to Ex-Champ
• UFC 307: Jamahal Hill Baffled by Khalil Rountree Jr. Title Shot vs. Alex Pereira
• UFC News: Champion Belal Muhammad Called Out for First Title Defense
• Noche UFC Secures Backup Fighter for Sphere Show, Official UFC 306 Poster Released
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.