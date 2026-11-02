Jake Paul Set to Fight Kickboxing & MMA Star in Christmas Eve Boxing Match
After announcing that he’d be returning to the boxing ring before the end of the year, Jake Paul has officially revealed his next opponent.
The former YouTuber and social media influencer first dipped his toe into boxing with an exhibition bout on the undercard for his brother Jake’s fight with KSI, and beginning with his 2021 victory over Ben Askren the 29-year-old began facing a number of former UFC and MMA stars in the boxing ring.
Paul collected back-to-back wins over former UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley after knocking out Askren, and in 2022 he defeated UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva via decision before suffering his first loss against Tommy Fury the following year.
Jake Paul Announces Boxing Match With Cédric Doumbé
The list of wins following that Fury loss include former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Mike Perry as well as Mike Tyson and Julio César Chávez Jr., and Paul last stepped into the ring during the final weeks of 2025 to meet Anthony Joshua.
Paul made it a little over five rounds with Joshua before being knocked out midway through the sixth, and he recently got the combat sports rumor mill churning with the announcement that he’d be returning to the ring in Dubai on Christmas Eve.
Combat sports fans didn’t have to wait long for news of Paul’s opponent, as this week the 29-year-old revealed that he’ll be facing former GLORY Kickboxing Champion and current PFL star Cédric Doumbé.
Cédric Doumbé Moved to MMA Following Impressive Kickboxing Career
A decorated kickboxer, Doumbé won the GLORY welterweight belt twice and defended the title on several occasions efore making the jump to MMA in 2021.
Doumbé stopped his first two MMA opponents before inking a deal with the UFC to debut at UFC Paris in 2022, but when plans for a matchup with Darian Weeks fell through he was released from his contract and returned to the regional scene in France.
Following two more stoppage-wins, “Le Meilleur” joined the PFL in 2023 and won his promotional debut against Jordan Zèbo via stunning 9-second knockout.
A matchup with the undefeat Baysangur Chamsoudinov unfortunately ended in the third round due to a splinter in Doumbé’s foot, but he rebounded from his first loss later that year when he knocked out Jaleel Willis at a Bellator Champions Series event before the Bellator brand was fully absorbed by the PFL.
Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions Will Absorb the PFL in 2027
Doumbé got his hand raised in his lone professional boxing bout in 2015, less than two weeks before his debut with GLORY at GLORY 22: Lille.
Following Paul’s announcement, more than a few combat sports fans noted online that he should
boast a considerable size advantage against Doumbé, as the bout is scheduled to take place at 200 lbs.
One other interesting facet to the matchup is the fact that the PFL roster will be absorbed by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions brand at the start of next year, which presumably hekped expedite negotiations for a boxing match with Doumbé given that he’s still under contract with the PFL.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.