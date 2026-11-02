Jake Paul Set to Fight Kickboxing & MMA Star in Christmas Eve Boxing Match

After announcing that he’d be returning to the boxing ring before the end of the year, Jake Paul has officially revealed his next opponent.

The former YouTuber and social media influencer first dipped his toe into boxing with an exhibition bout on the undercard for his brother Jake’s fight with KSI, and beginning with his 2021 victory over Ben Askren the 29-year-old began facing a number of former UFC and MMA stars in the boxing ring.

Paul collected back-to-back wins over former UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley after knocking out Askren, and in 2022 he defeated UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva via decision before suffering his first loss against Tommy Fury the following year.

Jake Paul Announces Boxing Match With Cédric Doumbé

The list of wins following that Fury loss include former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Mike Perry as well as Mike Tyson and Julio César Chávez Jr., and Paul last stepped into the ring during the final weeks of 2025 to meet Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul is punched by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul made it a little over five rounds with Joshua before being knocked out midway through the sixth, and he recently got the combat sports rumor mill churning with the announcement that he’d be returning to the ring in Dubai on Christmas Eve.

Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Combat sports fans didn’t have to wait long for news of Paul’s opponent, as this week the 29-year-old revealed that he’ll be facing former GLORY Kickboxing Champion and current PFL star Cédric Doumbé.

Cédric Doumbé Moved to MMA Following Impressive Kickboxing Career

A decorated kickboxer, Doumbé won the GLORY welterweight belt twice and defended the title on several occasions efore making the jump to MMA in 2021.

Guess who’s back…

…Devinez qui est de retour.#PaulDoumbe



Tickets go on sale Sunday November 15th. Link in bio to register.



Free and open to the public: Paul vs. Doumbé Kickoff Press Conferences take place Tuesday, November 10 at 6:00pm CET at Pavillon Cambon in Paris,… pic.twitter.com/qUxXoSt8lv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 2, 2026

Doumbé stopped his first two MMA opponents before inking a deal with the UFC to debut at UFC Paris in 2022, but when plans for a matchup with Darian Weeks fell through he was released from his contract and returned to the regional scene in France.

Following two more stoppage-wins, “Le Meilleur” joined the PFL in 2023 and won his promotional debut against Jordan Zèbo via stunning 9-second knockout.

A matchup with the undefeat Baysangur Chamsoudinov unfortunately ended in the third round due to a splinter in Doumbé’s foot, but he rebounded from his first loss later that year when he knocked out Jaleel Willis at a Bellator Champions Series event before the Bellator brand was fully absorbed by the PFL.

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions Will Absorb the PFL in 2027

Doumbé got his hand raised in his lone professional boxing bout in 2015, less than two weeks before his debut with GLORY at GLORY 22: Lille.

Jake Paul looks on after losing against Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Paul’s announcement, more than a few combat sports fans noted online that he should

boast a considerable size advantage against Doumbé, as the bout is scheduled to take place at 200 lbs.

onda Rousey (left) and Gina Carano (right) face off as Jake Paul (center) watches at a press conference for their upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One other interesting facet to the matchup is the fact that the PFL roster will be absorbed by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions brand at the start of next year, which presumably hekped expedite negotiations for a boxing match with Doumbé given that he’s still under contract with the PFL.