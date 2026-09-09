Jake Paul Targets Recently-Released UFC Star as New MVP MMA Signing

Jake Paul is apparently interested in adding a major name to the MVP roster in the aftermath of last weekend’s UFC Paris event.

Taking place at the Accor Arena for the fifth year in a row, UFC Paris saw one-time MVP MMA fighter and former KSW star Salahdine Parnasse debut in the UFC with a first-round finish of Dan Hooker to close out the event.

Parnasse’s win immediately established the French star as a major player in the UFC lightweight division, but another winner from the UFC Paris main card now finds himself testing free agency after securing his fourth victory in a row.

Michael "Venom" Page Exits UFC After Lackluster Win at UFC Paris

Returning to middleweight after he defeated Sam Patterson in March, Michael “Venom” Page brought his promotional record to 5-1 at UFC Paris when he took a unanimous decision over Nursulton Ruziboev.

Michael Venom Page (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fight only saw Page landed 12 significant strikes and was not especially well-reviewed by fans, especially given that “MVP” made headlines during fight week when he promised to finally secure the first finish of his UFC career at the Accor Arena.

Michael Venom Page (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup with Ruziboev was the final fight on Page’s current UFC deal, and it didn’t take long after UFC Paris for news to break that the 39-year-old was no longer eligible for the middleweight rankings and wouldn’t be receiving a new UFC contract.

Jake Paul Interested in Bringing Michael Page to MVP

On the same day that Page took a shot at fans that have gone after him online following UFC Paris, Paul took to social media to suggest that MVP might be the perfect landing spot for the former Bellator title challenger.

Think it’s time to bring MVP to MVP — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 9, 2026

“Think it’s time to bring MVP to MVP”

Michael Page (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Sam Patterson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Page could conceivably compete in boxing under the MVP banner, it seems more likely that Paul is interested in having the 39-year-old continue fighting in MMA after the inaugural first MVP MMA card took place in May.

MVP MMA Set to Absorb PFL Roster in 2027

Headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, MVP MMA 1 was loaded with a number of major names, including former champions from the UFC, ONE Championship, and Bellator.

Ronda Rousey (left) and Gina Carano (right) face off as Jake Paul (center) watches at a press conference for their upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parnasse competed on the MVP MMA 1 main card and knocked out Kenny Cross before signing with the UFC, who also moved quickly to offer Robelis Despaigne a second chance with the promotion after Despaigne knocked out former UFC heavyweight titleholder Junior dos Santos immediately before Parnasse met Cross.

Salahdine Parnasse (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Kenny Cross (red gloves) in a featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The speed with which the UFC signed both Parnasse and Despaigne raised some understandable questions about the long-term plans for MVP MMA, but it looks like Paul and the rest of the MVP brass are serious about an MMA push given that the promotion will be absorbing the PFL and its roster of fighters starting from next year.