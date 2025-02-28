Jean Silva ‘reminds me of prime Conor McGregor,’ says 2X UFC title challenger
Kenny Florian thinks the UFC may have a future champion on their hands with Jean "Lord" Silva.
Like Silva, former UFC fighter Florian fought in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, challenging for the title against then-champs Jose Aldo and 'The Prodigy' BJ Penn. The Fighting Nerds' Silva has become something of a 'prodigy' himself, with four-straight finishes in the Octagon.
The 15-2 Brazilian made quick work of Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Seattle last weekend, Silva scoring massive style points en route to a first-round KO.
"He's An Absolute Technician," Florian Raves About Silva
Although he's still green in the UFC, you wouldn't know it by his performances, says Florian, Silva's fight IQ and striking skills setting him apart from the rest of the unranked.
Silva will be put to the test at UFC 314, facing a step-up in competition against #13 contender Bryce Mitchell.
"When you see a guy with this kind of skill and this comfort level in the UFC, and it's not like he's got 10 fights in the UFC at at this stage. He hasn't been around that long, but he fights like such a veteran," Florian said of Silva on the Anik & Florian Podcast.
"He's such a cool customer and his athletic traits is what makes him special. His ability to see the game and slow things down for himself and pick you apart bit by bit. He's an absolute technician, but he's a killer as well. Sometimes you see guys that are technicians, but they don't throw a whole lot of volume or maybe don't throw a whole lot of variety and maybe they're not versatile. That is not the case with Jean Silva."
"Reminds Me Of Conor McGregor In His Prime..."
Back-to-back performance bonuses for Silva, Florian likens "Lord" to another knockout artist who terroized the UFC featherweight division long before him: "The Notorious" Conor McGregor.
Karate-stance McGregor went undefeated at 7-0 in the weight class, sniping opponents with his high-level precision and timing.
"This guy [Silva] is special. His ability to land shots at the right time. It reminds me of Conor McGregor in his prime," the former title challenger said. "How he can find your chin and the artistry that he shows in getting there. He's not just winging punches with his eyes looking down at the canvas. He knows exactly what he's doing and it's just beautiful to watch.:
"He may very well be a champion in this sport in the near future."
Jean Silva has scored finishes in all but one of his 15 professional wins and is on the verge of a ranking with a win over Bryce Mitchell.
