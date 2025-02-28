UFC star Justin Gaethje seeking 'huge win' in UFC 313 lightweight title shot push
It isn't too difficult to get former interim UFC lightweight and 'BMF' Champion Justin Gaethje fired up.
Gaethje On Rematch With Fiziev
Upon accepting a short-notice rematch in a three-round co-main event against Rafael Fiziev next Saturday at UFC 313, Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) addressed his immediate future if he were to go up 2-0 against Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and where he sees himself in the title picture at 155 pounds.
UFC fighter suspended by Nevada State Athletic Commission for striking fan
Simply put, Gaethje told Jim Rome he isn't too far away from chasing gold again: a feat he knows all too well.
"I'm always shooting for [Islam Makhachev]," Gaethje said about fighting the UFC lightweight Cchampion. "He's the champion. You know, we saw what happened with [Dustin] Poirier. I beat him. He fought for the belt [against Makhachev]. I think timing is such a huge factor in this sport. With Charles [Oliveira] already losing to him [once], with him being ahead of me. With [Arman] Tsarukyan having his chance [to win the title] and pulling out the day of the fight or the night before, it's definitely detrimental to his chances."
Gaethje said with all of those divisional factors in mind, the UFC's decision about who should fight Makhachev next is rather obvious.
"[Ilia] Topuria coming up [to lightweight from featherweight] and Makhachev saying he needs to fight somebody else first, there’s really not a lot of guys," Gaethje said. "So with a huge win here [against Fiziev], I think they’re [the UFC] gonna have to consider me.”
UFC star Dustin Poirier gives promising update regarding retirement fight
Fans would be hard-pressed to disagree with Gaethje's reasoning. After all, the division has remained rather in limbo since Khabib Nurmagomedov's sudden retirement at 29-0 in the winter of 2021. Now, it appears to be headed in a new direction for the forseeable future.
Gaethje recognizes he wants to be part of that story, much less finally win an undisputed title on top of it.
For now, Gaethje has to focus on beating Fiziev again before the rest takes care of itself.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC’s Danny Barlow has '100 ways' to finish Sam Patterson: ‘Nobody can stand with me'
• Ronda Rousey's ex-coach emotional after broken promise ruins UFC career in 'DSOTC'
• ‘Stop trying to be Conor,’ Paddy Pimblett bashes Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move
• Dan Hooker explains injury that cost him Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 313
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.