Floyd Mayweather Jr. dubs Donald Trump ‘best president we ever had'
From one billionaire to another, Floyd Mayweather holds a lot of respect for President Donald Trump.
President Trump returned to office earlier this year, beginning his second term with all eyes on him as he attempts to lead the nation. Of course, not everybody's on board with Trump as the president again. Mayweather, the undefeated boxing legend, sure is.
"He's The Best President In My Eyes," Mayweather On Donald Trump
Mayweather would go as far as saying he believes Trump to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
"Well, the world— I mean, in America, we're never happy," Mayweather said on FOX Business Network’s Making Money with Charles Payne. "At least I'm happy, but we're never happy. When we had Trump before, we didn't appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great president, one of the— actually he's the best president. In my eyes, he's the best president we ever had."
"Great business, great businessman, and that's what it's about. Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset. But no matter who goes in the White House, we're always upset.
"I think Trump is the man for the job. He's the best president in my eyes," Mayweather said.
Unlike the presidents who came before him, Donald Trump wasn't from a political background but a business one, bringing someone new to the table as a real estate tycoon with skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and a whole lot more.
Floyd Mayweather can relate, the high-profile boxer investing heavily into real estate post-retirement. A fan of President Trump's, time will tell if Mayweather, 48, will ever step into the political ring himself.
