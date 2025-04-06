MMA fighter sends opponent flying through cage after disrespectful celebration
The main event of a recent card for Czech promotion Oktagon MMA ended with one of the wildest scenes in recent combat sports history.
Taking place at Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, Oktagon 69 boasted a total of 11 MMA bouts and was headlined by a five-round featherweight main event featuring the undefeated Max Holzer and Deniz Ilbay.
The first half of the card featured several submissions before Khalid Taha and Ediz Tasci scored back-to-back finishes with strikes immediately before the main event, and it was the headlining bout between Holzer and Ilbay that has been making major headlines in the aftermath of Oktagon 69.
Oktagon 69 Main Event Ends In Chaos
Holzer entered Oktagon 69 as a more than 2-1 favorite to extend his unbeaten record, and the 23-year-old made good on those pre-fight odds when he submitted Ilbay with a rear naked choke late in the fourth round.
Rather than walk off to celebrate his victory, the German featherweight unexpectedly engaged in a bit of explicit post-victory taunting that caused “El Pistolero” to storm to his feet and chase after Holzer before the two men ran up into the cage door (clips courtesy of @NeoValeTudo).
Ilbay was quickly hauled back into the cage by the referee, while Holzer ended up at the bottom of the stairs leading up to the cage after turning to cover up against his opponent’s assault.
It remains to be seen if either Holzer or Ilbay will face any disciplinary action from Oktagon MMA following the incident, but “Stifler” did still kick off his 2025 with the ninth stoppage-win of 11 professional MMA fights.
