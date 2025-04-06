UFC Fight Night main event sees Lerone Murphy extend unbeaten record vs. Josh Emmett
UFC Vegas 105 saw former featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett return to action for a main event bout against the undefeated Lerone Murphy.
Following a failed interim title bid against Yair Rodriguez and main event loss to future Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, Emmett scored one of the most violent knockouts in UFC history when he floored Bryce Mitchell in less than two minutes at UFC 296.
The 40-year-old ended up on the sidelines for an extended period following the highlight-reel win, and Murphy entered the cage looking to give Emmett a rude welcome back to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 105 in order to continue his own rise through the featherweight rankings.
Murphy Outworks Emmett In Las Vegas
Coming off wins over another pair of big names in Edson Barboza and Dan Ige, "The Miracle" was a sizeable favorite to defeat Emmett in his second UFC Fight Night main event.
The two men spent most of the opening minute feeling each other out before they started to trade strikes, and while Emmett established control of the center of the cage he did sustain a small cut on his head from well-timed Murphy elbow.
Murphy's calf kicks began to wear on the former title challenger as the first round went on, and Emmett decided to switch things up early in the second when he shot for a takedown and lifted his opponent up in the air before slamming him to the mat.
"The Miracle" used a choke attempt to create a scramble and work back to his feet, but when the 33-year-old got a bit overzealous with a spinning kick it opened up the chance for Emmett to briefly start hunting for a takedown along the cage again.
Emmett's corner implored him to turn things up ahead of the championship rounds, and while Murphy's kicking game continued to cause problems the 40-year-old fighter did find a bit more success with his hands in the fourth frame.
Both men had moments of success in a fifth round where Emmett largely controlled the pace of the action, and after a failed effort to make Murphy stand in the center and trade during the final 30 seconds the former title challenger lost a unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards.
