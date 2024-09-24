John Lineker Books Next Muay Thai Matchup at ONE Fight Night 25
John Lineker officially has his next fight booked, and the former ONE Championship titleholder is set to return to 4 oz. Muay Thai following his sensational debut at ONE 168.
Lineker Set For Second Muay Thai Bout
A longtime standout in the UFC, Lineker joined ONE Championship in 2019 and collected three wins before he challenged Bibiano Fernandes in 2022 and claimed the promotion’s 145 lbs. title via second-round KO.
A title defense against Fabrico de Andrade ended in a No Contest due to a low blow before Lineker lost his belt in their immediate rematch, and after going 2-1 over his next three MMA bouts “Hands of Stone” made his highly-anticipated Muay Thai debut at ONE 168 in Denver and stopped Asa Ten Pow in the second round.
Lineker’s first 4 oz. Muay Thai bout was met with considerable fanfare from the combat sports world, and ONE Championship has confirmed with MMA Knockout that the Brazilian will now face Alexey Balyko in another Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 25 on October 4.
A four-fight veteran of ONE Championship, Russia’s Balyko has gone 3-1 with the promotion since debuting last year and is coming off a first-round knockout against Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 23 in July.
Set to take place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 25 will be headlined by Alexis Nicolas defending his ONE Championship Welterweight Kickboxing title for the first time in an immediate rematch with Regian Eersel.
The night will also feature ONE Championship's signature mix of martial arts action with both Muay Thai and MMA on offer during the rest of the event, including another 135 lbs. Muay Thai fight between Kongthoranee and Tagir Khalilov to go along with Lineker vs. Balyko.
ONE Fight Night 25
• Main Event: Alexis Nicolas vs. Regian Eersel 2 – For the ONE Welterweight Kickboxing Championship
• John Lineker vs. Alexey Balyko (Muay Thai)
• Kongthoranee vs. Tagir Khalilov (Muay Thai)
• Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev (MMA)
• Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Yousseff Assouik (Muay Thai)
• Ayaka Miura vs. Jihin Radzuan (MMA)
• Johan Estupinan vs. Zakaira El Jamari (Muay Thai)
• Thongpoon vs. Rui Botelho (Muay Thai)
• Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov (MMA)
• Amy Pirnie vs. Shir Cohen (Muay Thai)
• Danial Williams vs. Banma Duoji (MMA)
