Lil Pump Clears Air on Getting Choked Out by Ex-UFC Champ
Lil Pump knew what he was in for with Colby Covington.
In one of the most unexpected link-ups of the year, Lil Pump has been seen training with former UFC Welterweight Champion Covington (17-4) recently with viral videos of the two going head-to-head.
Breaking Down the Best UFC Fights This Weekend
Pump vs. Covington 1
Last month inside the cage, Pump tried to submit Covington with a guillotine (the only submission Covington has been caught with in his UFC career).
"IM 1-0 MMA WHO SHOULD I FIGHT NEXT ?" Pump wrote on Instagram.
Covington Chokes Out Lil Pump
"Coming for blood in the rematch," Covington replied in the comment section.
And that he did, as "Chaos" showed no mercy to Pump in another grappling session with Covington on the back of the rapper, sinking in a super tight rear-naked choke.
Many have criticized Covington, the former interim champ and three-time title challenger, for choking out the rapper but Pump has come to his defense.
"Just to be clear… I signed a waiver and told to try his best to choke me out even if I was tapping out (watch the start of the stream)," Pump wrote on Instagram. "Colby my f****** brother. I honestly wanted to feel what it was like to be put to sleep lol… mind u I was tapping myself."
Getting his hand raised by decision on most occasions, Covington, 36, hasn't won a fight by submission since tapping out Jonathan Meunier with a rear-naked choke back in 2016. Covington last fought for the welterweight title in his last appearance, falling short to then-champ Leon Edwards over the distance.
