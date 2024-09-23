UFC Double-Champ Hints Jon Jones & Miocic Are Dodging Tom Aspinall
If there's one fight UFC fans are collectively wishing for right now, it's for interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall to fight for the undisputed title against Jon Jones.
Aspinall vs. Jones has been a massive point of contention in the fighting community, as 'Bones', with the backing of UFC CEO Dana White, has bobbed and weaved his way out of fighting Aspinall. Instead, he will fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November, a rebooking of a failed fight at UFC 295 last year.
Miocic hasn't fought since COVID-era UFC when Francis Ngannou won the title, and many see Aspinall as the rightful challenger, especially since he's defended his interim title. This means Jones has been accused of ducking Aspinall.
Still, fans have been mildly pacified by the confirmation that Aspinall is the official backup fighter for Jones vs. Miocic. Though, this sentiment isn't shared by one former UFC double-champ.
Cormier: Neither Jones nor Miocic will fight Aspinall
Former Jones opponent Daniel Cormier was the latest to accuse Jones of avoiding Aspinall, saying Miocic would avoid the fight, too. 'DC' took to his YouTube channel on September 23 to explain that Aspinall being a backup fighter is no guarantee that he'll fight either Jones or Miocic:
"[Sergei] Pavlovich was the backup fighter [for Jones vs. Miocic at UFC 295]," Cormier explained. "Jones got hurt, Stipe pulled out, Aspinall fought against Pavlovich. There is no guarantee that because he's the backup fighter somebody's gonna fight him.
"I would almost guess that if someone gets hurt, Tom Aspinall stays on the card, and he fights neither one of those guys. Neither one of those guys is fighting Tom Aspinall, it won't happen. It'll be Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane or somebody... Those guys are fighting each other and nobody else, man."
Aspinall's rise to title contention comes at an unfortunate time as Jones logjams the top of the division. His insistence on fighting Miocic tells us two things: It's probably a retirement fight, and it's all about the resume. Right now, Aspinall is still budding, and doesn't hold a legacy like Miocic, which makes it easy for Jones to justify the fight.
Still, we shouldn't rule out Miocic spoiling Jones' potential retirement party and getting the last laugh.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 307: Top Contender Officially Withdraws from Salt Lake City Card
- Lil Pump Clears Air on Getting Choked Out by Ex-UFC Champ
- MMA Fighter Calls His Shot & Floors Opponent with One-Punch KO
- Dana White's Contender Series Week 7 Preview & Full Betting Odds
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.