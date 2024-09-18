(Exclusive) Adrian Lee Talks Combat Sports Future after ONE 168
Fresh off another submission-win at ONE 168 in Denver, 18-year-old Adrian Lee spoke to MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré about turning pro, the return of his brother Christian at ONE 169, and the impact he hopes to leave on the world of combat sports.
First-Round Finish At ONE 168
Lee made his pro debut at ONE 167 in June and locked up a rear naked choke in the second round before he returned at ONE 168 and secured the same submission in just over two minutes, and the 18-year-old has every intention of finishing his fights in the first round going forward.
“I was very happy with how the [Nico Cornejo] fight played out. Everything went according to plan, and we got our finish. So you know, no complaints…I’m definitely very happy that I got that first [Antonio Mammarella] fight out of the way with those first-fight jitters. I was disappointed and I wanted to get it done in the first round. However, that’s all in the past and I plan on finishing all future fights in the first round.”
ONE 168 Results & Highlights - Haggerty vs. Superlek
The 18-year-old netted another bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his win at ONE 168, and even though he enjoyed some pizza afterwards Lee admitted he doesn’t give himself very much time to celebrate after a fight.
“I’d say the time I give myself to enjoy it is about maybe one day, until we get back. And then I’m just back in the gym training for my next [fight].”
Turning Pro With ONE Championship
Most fighters typically work their way through smaller regional organizations after they turn pro, but jumping straight onto a massive stage with ONE Championship was made significantly less-intimidating for Adrian given that his siblings Christian, Angela, and Victoria all paved the way for him.
“I think I was very prepared going into my ONE debut. Especially because I’ve had siblings who have done it all before already. They’ve done it step by step, and they’re just helping lead me on the way too…Ever since I was young for like, quite a few years really, I’ve been going to all the events with them, going through all the media. But it is definitely a bit surreal that it’s now me inside the ring. But I think that I’m fully used to it now, and I’m quite comfortable with all the things that come with it.”
Crossover Fights & Future Opponents
ONE Championship once again showcased its unique blend of combat sports action when ONE 168 took place in Denver, and while Lee is currently focused on his MMA career he’d feel confident testing himself in other disciplines at some point in the future.
Exclusive: Chatri Sityodtong on Showcasing "Real-Life Superheroes" at ONE 168
“Right now my primary focus is MMA. However, since we’ve been training MMA as a whole ever since very young, I do feel that I’d be capable to jump into any other art, with grappling or Muay Thai in the future…I’d be happy to fight anyone, I’ll fight anyone. I think Kade [Ruotolo] would be a fun match, he’s also an up-and-coming prospect who is very decorated in his grappling history. I think that would be a fun matchup in the future as well.”
Christian Lee's Return At ONE 169
Adrian’s brother Christian is set to make his return after nearly two years away when he meets Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 169 on November 8, and “The Phenom” expects that his brother will remind fans why he’s a two-division champion and arguably ONE’s biggest star when he returns in Atlanta, GA.
“I’m so excited for my brother to make his comeback. I think a lot of people have been overlooking him just because he’s been out, but I’m really excited for him to shock the world…I don’t have any particular concerns for this matchup, because I truly believe that my brother will beat him in every area, and he’ll make it a fast fight.”
"The Greatest Combat Sports Athlete Of All Time"
There’s no need for Lee to rush his career given how young he is, but given how polished his skills already are and the example that’s been set by his siblings the 18-year-old has set some lofty goals for his combat sports legacy.
Russell Crowe to Star in MMA Film Featuring ONE Championship
“Right now after helping my brother prepare for this fight, I plan on staying very active, this year and the next year. And hopefully there’s a title run soon, maybe in one or two years. But after that, I plan on just taking as many fights as I can, even when I’m the champ. And I plan to be the greatest combat sports athlete of all time… Multiple belts would be an amazing achievement to get in the future. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to prove that I’m the best in the world.”
Read More ONE Championship & MMA News
• Dana White Signs Undefeated 6'7" Knockout Machine to UFC
• Zhang Weili Left Without Opponent as UFC Books Title Eliminator
• Ex-UFC Star Finds New Fighting Home after Failed DWCS Proposal
• Forget Pound-for-Pound, the UFC Should Use This Instead
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.