Jon Jones Awkwardly Clarifies UFC Status After UFC White House Booking Failure

With the madness of UFC 327 beginning to settle down, attention has started to shift to what happened outside of the Octagon this past Saturday in Miami.

Former two-division champion Jon Jones was in attendance alongside Gable Steveson, the newest signee to the UFC's heavyweight division, who is set to compete Saturday, July 11, during UFC 329 against an unnamed opponent in Las Vegas.

Jones took a few minutes to chat with UFC Brasil, sharing his thoughts about the current status of his career while also unveiling his role in the eventual failed negotiations for a fight vs. Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones Admits Fault In UFC Negotiations

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“You know, I feel like I wanted to be compensated in a way that I wasn’t, and we just had a disagreement and that happens in life,” Jones said. “But you know what, I’m a big fan of Alex Pereira. I love the way he carries himself, he’s just such a classy fighter, potential opponent, person, big fan of him.”

Despite remaining vocal on social media about his discontent with the promotion, Jones said his immediate MMA future is still uncertain.

“I’m not sure if I’m retired or not,” Jones said. “I’m just taking it day by day, just trying to kind of figure out my body and how I feel, things like that. I’ll tell you what, being here at the UFC right now definitely has given me this fire that I haven’t felt in a little bit, so it feels very good to be here.”

Following the event, UFC CEO Dana White told Patrick Danna of Cageside Press that Jones simply can't be trusted, despite positive conversations with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell.

Dana White Recalls Conversation With Lorenzo Fertitta About Jon Jones

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (right) and former ceo Lorenzo Fertitta in attendance during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"You’ll never be able to build a business with this guy," White had previously told former UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta. "But, when he does show up, it's fun."

While White isn't slamming the door completely shut on a Jones return, it does appear the former champion's priorities have started to shift toward coaching the next generation of stars. Jones last fought in Nov. 2024, defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to defend his then-heavyweight title before negotiations with Aspinall (and Pereira) fell through.

Pereira instead will fight Ciryl Gane on Sunday, June 14, at UFC Freedom 250. Gane still has yet to win the undisputed title, despite three unsuccessful attempts (0-2, 1 NC) since Jan. 2022.

Meanwhile, Pereira moves to heavyweight without having successfully defended his light heavyweight title during his second stint as champion.

Now, the waiting game continues.