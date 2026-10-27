Jon Jones Brushes Off Comment From Ex-UFC Rival After Huge UFC 333 Win

Jon Jones wasn’t about to miss out on a chance to fire a shot at an old rival when the opportunity presented itself after UFC 333.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, UFC 333 was headlined by a pair of huge title bouts that saw Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski successfully defend their belts against Merab Dvalishvili and Movsar Evloev.

The title fights weren’t the only significant matchups at UFC 333, as the 14-fight card was loaded with bouts that carried major stakes for a number of UFC weight classes.

Dominick Reyes Closed Out UFC 333 Prelims With Violent First-Round KO

While the final five fights for UFC 333 were rightfully celebrated by MMA fans as one of the best main cards of the year, the night’s prelims also featured a few notable names and produced several big finishes.

Dominick Reyes (red gloves) fights Johnny Walker (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those results came in the featured prelim, as former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes secured his second win in a row when he stopped Azamat Murzakanov in the opening round.

OH MY!!



DOMINICK REYES HEAD KICK AND GROUND N POUND!!



[ #UFC333 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/g2mpuIqR7A — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) October 24, 2026

Murzakanov came into the night following an upset-loss to Paulo Costa that marked the first setback of his MMA career and was favored to rebound against Reyes, but “The Devastator” staggered the Russian with a head kick before he floored him with a left hand and jumped in to end things with ground and pound.

Daniel Cormier's UFC 333 Commentary Didn't Sit Well With Dominick Reyes

Following his big win, Reyes went on an unexpected social media rant that seemed primarily incited by and focused on UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier’s commentary during his fight with Murzakanov.

Real talk, who actually likes hearing low iq hater ass DC?! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 25, 2026

“Real talk, who actually likes hearing low iq hater a** DC?!”

During the course of his lengthy tirade, Reyes also mentioned their mutual opponent Jones, who famously defeated Cormier in two light heavyweight title bouts but had the second victory overturned when he failed a drug test.

And no Jon jones didn’t whoop all of us, he whooped you! Bad! Multiple times. Kid — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 25, 2026

“And no Jon jones didn’t whoop all of us, he whooped you! Bad! Multiple times. Kid”

Jon Jones Ended Light Heavyweight Career vs. Dominick Reyes in Controversial UFC Title Fight

Reyes was the last fighter to face Jones at light heavyweight, and many fans felt “The Devastator” should have gotten his hand raised when the two men went the five-round distance in a light heavyweight title bout at UFC 247.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) during a UFC championship fight at Toyota Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Jones apparently got word of Reyes’ comment and took to social media himself, where he was quick to brush off his former rival and suggest that he should move on from the controversial loss.

Send this to him, I’m giving you a virtual hug. I hope one day you heal from such a defeat. Close but no cigar. Sweat more, pass that on to the next generation. https://t.co/FuxSZhJVhq — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2026

“Send this to [Reyes], I’m giving you a virtual hug. I hope one day you heal from such a defeat. Close but no cigar. Sweat more, pass that on to the next generation.”

Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The fight with Reyes at UFC 247 preceded a multi-year layoff for Jones, who finally returned at UFC 285 and defeated Ciryl Gane to win the vacant UFC heavyweight belt before he defended the strap against Stipe Miocic the following year and later opted to retire.