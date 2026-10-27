Jon Jones Brushes Off Comment From Ex-UFC Rival After Huge UFC 333 Win
Jon Jones wasn’t about to miss out on a chance to fire a shot at an old rival when the opportunity presented itself after UFC 333.
Taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, UFC 333 was headlined by a pair of huge title bouts that saw Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski successfully defend their belts against Merab Dvalishvili and Movsar Evloev.
The title fights weren’t the only significant matchups at UFC 333, as the 14-fight card was loaded with bouts that carried major stakes for a number of UFC weight classes.
Dominick Reyes Closed Out UFC 333 Prelims With Violent First-Round KO
While the final five fights for UFC 333 were rightfully celebrated by MMA fans as one of the best main cards of the year, the night’s prelims also featured a few notable names and produced several big finishes.
One of those results came in the featured prelim, as former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes secured his second win in a row when he stopped Azamat Murzakanov in the opening round.
Murzakanov came into the night following an upset-loss to Paulo Costa that marked the first setback of his MMA career and was favored to rebound against Reyes, but “The Devastator” staggered the Russian with a head kick before he floored him with a left hand and jumped in to end things with ground and pound.
Daniel Cormier's UFC 333 Commentary Didn't Sit Well With Dominick Reyes
Following his big win, Reyes went on an unexpected social media rant that seemed primarily incited by and focused on UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier’s commentary during his fight with Murzakanov.
“Real talk, who actually likes hearing low iq hater a** DC?!”
During the course of his lengthy tirade, Reyes also mentioned their mutual opponent Jones, who famously defeated Cormier in two light heavyweight title bouts but had the second victory overturned when he failed a drug test.
“And no Jon jones didn’t whoop all of us, he whooped you! Bad! Multiple times. Kid”
Jon Jones Ended Light Heavyweight Career vs. Dominick Reyes in Controversial UFC Title Fight
Reyes was the last fighter to face Jones at light heavyweight, and many fans felt “The Devastator” should have gotten his hand raised when the two men went the five-round distance in a light heavyweight title bout at UFC 247.
Jones apparently got word of Reyes’ comment and took to social media himself, where he was quick to brush off his former rival and suggest that he should move on from the controversial loss.
“Send this to [Reyes], I’m giving you a virtual hug. I hope one day you heal from such a defeat. Close but no cigar. Sweat more, pass that on to the next generation.”
The fight with Reyes at UFC 247 preceded a multi-year layoff for Jones, who finally returned at UFC 285 and defeated Ciryl Gane to win the vacant UFC heavyweight belt before he defended the strap against Stipe Miocic the following year and later opted to retire.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.