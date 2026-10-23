UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev Full Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The wait is nearly over for UFC 333, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all nine of the card’s prelim fights.

The card’s main event will see undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev finally fight for a UFC belt when he challenges the division’s reigning titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan looks to settle his rivalry with Merab Dvalishvili when the two men meet in a trilogy bout after Yan took the bantamweight belt from Dvalishvili last year at UFC 323.

UFC 333 Preliminary Card Predictions

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murzakanov is going to be at a massive height and reach disadvantage in this fight, but I still think “The Professional” will manage to close the distance at some point and connect with Reyes’ chin.

(Pick: Murzakanov)

Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

The UFC didn’t put this matchup together with the hope that Krylov would score a bounce-back win, and this looks like a clear opportunity for the undefeated Yakhyaev to add another finish to his growing highlight reel.

(Pick: Yakhyaev)

Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston

Provided that he can largely keep things standing, Rowston should be able to tire Magomedov out before he eventually finds a finish.

(Pick: Rowston)

Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

Grant Dawson (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Mateusz Rebecki (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a very well-matched fight, and I slightly lean with Dawson to get his hand raised given that “KGD” has only lost to fighters that were able to knock him out during the early going.

(Pick: Dawson)

UFC 333 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov

Thicknesse has rebounded well from a tough debut matchup against Aleksandre Topuria, but the Australian now finds himself matched up with one of them most highly-touted prospects in all of MMA.

(Pick: Chopurov)

Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun

Malkoun has quietly put together a solid three-fight win streak, but he’s going to have a hard time implementing a typically wrestling-heavy game plan when he takes on Vagaev.

(Pick: Vagaev)

Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos

Daniel Santos (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Joosang Yoo (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This featherweight matchup could be a sleeper candidate for “Fight of the Night” if it doesn’t end in the early going, and unless Oki is able to put Santos out then I expect that “The Zulu Warrior” will find himself on a three-fight skid after UFC 333.

(Pick: Santos)

Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon

Even though Gugnon put on an impressive performance in his UFC debut just a couple of months ago, he could be in for a tough night if he thinks he'll be able to outgrapple Steele in Abu Dhabi.

(Pick: Steele)

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nocolle Caliari

Iasmin Lucindo (blue gloves) prepares to fight Amanda Lemos (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Caliari missed weight by a massive margin could held her in this matchup, but Lucindo holds a significant edge in both UFC and overall MMA experience.

(Pick: Lucindo)

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for main card predictions, as well as live results and highlights from all the action once the event starts.