UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev Full Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions
The wait is nearly over for UFC 333, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all nine of the card’s prelim fights.
The card’s main event will see undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev finally fight for a UFC belt when he challenges the division’s reigning titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.
In the co-main event, Petr Yan looks to settle his rivalry with Merab Dvalishvili when the two men meet in a trilogy bout after Yan took the bantamweight belt from Dvalishvili last year at UFC 323.
UFC 333 Preliminary Card Predictions
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes
Murzakanov is going to be at a massive height and reach disadvantage in this fight, but I still think “The Professional” will manage to close the distance at some point and connect with Reyes’ chin.
(Pick: Murzakanov)
Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
The UFC didn’t put this matchup together with the hope that Krylov would score a bounce-back win, and this looks like a clear opportunity for the undefeated Yakhyaev to add another finish to his growing highlight reel.
(Pick: Yakhyaev)
Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston
Provided that he can largely keep things standing, Rowston should be able to tire Magomedov out before he eventually finds a finish.
(Pick: Rowston)
Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev
This is a very well-matched fight, and I slightly lean with Dawson to get his hand raised given that “KGD” has only lost to fighters that were able to knock him out during the early going.
(Pick: Dawson)
UFC 333 Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov
Thicknesse has rebounded well from a tough debut matchup against Aleksandre Topuria, but the Australian now finds himself matched up with one of them most highly-touted prospects in all of MMA.
(Pick: Chopurov)
Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun
Malkoun has quietly put together a solid three-fight win streak, but he’s going to have a hard time implementing a typically wrestling-heavy game plan when he takes on Vagaev.
(Pick: Vagaev)
Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos
This featherweight matchup could be a sleeper candidate for “Fight of the Night” if it doesn’t end in the early going, and unless Oki is able to put Santos out then I expect that “The Zulu Warrior” will find himself on a three-fight skid after UFC 333.
(Pick: Santos)
Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon
Even though Gugnon put on an impressive performance in his UFC debut just a couple of months ago, he could be in for a tough night if he thinks he'll be able to outgrapple Steele in Abu Dhabi.
(Pick: Steele)
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nocolle Caliari
The fact that Caliari missed weight by a massive margin could held her in this matchup, but Lucindo holds a significant edge in both UFC and overall MMA experience.
(Pick: Lucindo)
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for main card predictions, as well as live results and highlights from all the action once the event starts.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.