Jon Jones Cites Bruce Lee after ‘Devastating’ Finishing Move at UFC 309
Just when you thought Jon Jones couldn't get any better, he did.
Jones Stops Stipe Miocic
The undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion learned a thing or two in his time away, needing more than a year off following an injury that took him out of his original booking with Stipe Miocic last November. But, Jones would make up for it with style points at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden, where he brutally dominated Stipe Miocic for a TKO finish in Round 3.
Jones' arsenal continues to grow at 37, and why wouldn't it when he's training with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson and grappling superstar Gordon Ryan. On top of taking down Miocic with high-level wrestling trips, Jones rained down 12-6 elbows for the first time since his 2009 disqualification-loss to Matt Hamill, when the attack was still outlawed. The move was made legal as of November 1.
The real kicker from Jones' first heavyweight title defense? The spinning back kick, which paid dividends for the long and rangy striker against the heavy-handed Miocic.
Consistency Pays Off
Once it was clear Miocic still had a chin on him at 42 years old, Jones dug into the body with a variety of strikes, picking the former champ apart bit by bit with the finishing move being a spinning back kick.
"That was the one thing I'm really excited about," Jones said of the kick at the post-fight press conference, giving a shoutout to his 'amazing' coaches Brandon Gibson and Greg Jackson as well as his Taekwondo coach Page Bates.
"His family owns Bates Taekwondo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We started about six months ago. We started doing the spinning back kick. He would come over to my house three days a week, and I've worked that same kick from both stances three hours a week for several months."
Jones References Bruce Lee
Looked to by many as the greatest fighter to grace the UFC Octagon, "Bones" takes a page from another legendary martial artist in the aftermath of his 16th title fight victory.
"Bruce Lee says that he doesn't fear the man that knows 10,000 kicks, but the man who has worked one kick 10,000 times," Jones referenced one of the late actor's most iconic quotes. "I put a lot of work in with that spinning back kick, and it's getting faster and more unpredictable. There's really no tell when it's coming."
Bruce Lee's original quote goes: “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.”
"A Powerful Shot"
Miocic wasn't as diverse or as fast of a striker as Jones, nor are his fellow heavyweights. After all, Jones was hard enough to figure out at light heavyweight (205lbs), much more at heavyweight with all sorts of strikes at his disposal.
"It's a devastating shot," Jones said of his spinning back kick. "I didn't hit Stipe's liver. I hit him on the opposite side. It sends shockwaves to a person's body. It can break a rib. It's just a really powerful shot. So, I'm really proud of landing that shot after so many hours of working it. Shout out to you, Paige [Bates]."
