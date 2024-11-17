UFC CEO Dana White Takes Hard Stance on Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira: 'No F***ing Way'
UFC CEO Dana White has made his stance clear – heavyweight champ Jon Jones won't be fighting light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira anytime in the near future.
Jones Stops Stipe Miocic At UFC 309
Jones' first heavyweight title defense, his second win since moving up to heavyweight in March 2023, was a masterclass performance against former champ Stipe Miocic.
Jones' third-round TKO finish was his 16th championship win over the last 13 years, dominating Miocic in every aspect.
Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was in attendance, part of a celebrity-filled crowd at Madison Square Garden. White wants to make the unification fight happen next year. Where and when is to be determined, but moving the division along is the goal.
The other elephant in the room is the Pereira fight. The Brazilian won three fights this year, quickly adapting to the 205-pound division since moving up from middleweight last April after losing to Israel Adesanya in their rematch.
Dana White Shoots Down UFC Fan's Dreams
While both fights are intriguing in their own right, White has made up his mind regarding Jones' future in MMA if he were to stick around.
"You know what tonight told me?" White asked. "There’s no f***ing way I make the [Jon Jones] vs Alex Pereira fight. Jon’s too big. Great wrestler.”
White has publicly repeated that Jones would fight Aspinall if he decided to not retire. Aspinall told TNT Sports post-fight that the fight played out exactly as he expected, criticizing Miocic's performance.
"That was by design," Aspinall said. "Exactly what I expected to be honest… in all honesty [Stipe] was too slow and old to land the shots.”
In the event of anything catastrophic, Aspinall would have been the backup fighter for UFC 309. He is fresh off a KO-win against Curtis Blaydes in July, successfully defending his interim belt.
For now, time will tell. But the UFC heavyweight division just got more interesting.
