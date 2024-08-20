UFC 307: Khalil Rountree Claims Key Strategy ‘Not in My Plans’ vs. Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree Jr. is going to try to beat Alex Pereira at his own game at UFC 307.
Many have tried and failed striking with the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, often times falling to the raw power and kickboxing skills Pereira possesses. That's been the case for Pereira's last three title fights, stopping Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka (twice) inside of two rounds.
Rountree Says He's Never Shot For A Takedown In The UFC, Doesn't Plan To Start Now
Despite the devastating KO's Pereira has turned in as of late, upcoming title challenger Rountree Jr. isn't looking to turn into a grappler or wrestler as many have suggested is the key to beating a striker of Pereira's caliber. No, Rountree wants to stand his ground against Pereira with a heavy Muay Thai style that has seen him go 4-0 over former Glory Kickboxers in the Octagon, vying to make "Poatan" the fifth.
"Check this out. In my career, I have never shot one takedown. That's not in my plans," Rountree said in a recent interview with The Schmo. "I'm here to put on an amazing fight for the fans. This one, regardless of what anybody says, this is a fight for the fans.
"I think with my style, with his style, this fight's not gonna disappoint. So, I'm there to do what I do, to do what my fans, and everybody knows what I'm capable of. All I can say is just expect a banger, man."
Rountree Responds To Backlash
While Rountree's riding a five-fight win streak, the title shot was as unexpected as can be for the #8 UFC light heavyweight contender, as well as his fellow contenders such as Magomed Ankalaev, Jamahal Hill and Jan Blachowicz, who all outrank him at 205lbs.
Of course, they weren't all a fan of Rountree getting the next title fight when there's an argument to be made for those more deserving... Though, it's not one Rountree is focused on right now as it's all eyes on 'Poatan' until Oct. 5th when the cage doors shut.
"It doesn't matter," Rountree said of the backlash surrounding his title shot vs. Pereira. "The fight's happening regardless of whatever they think or not. The fight's happening, and it's gonna be a good one and that's all I can say."
Only Israel Adesanya has been able to beat Alex Pereira in the UFC, taking him out not with his wrestling but with his world-class counterstriking in a blistering knockout at UFC 287 last year. We'll see if Khalil Rountree Jr. can pull off an upset of his own at UFC 307 on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City.
