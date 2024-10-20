Jon Jones Praises Rival Francis Ngannou for Spectacular PFL KO
Jon Jones dropped all animosity toward his former rival Francis Ngannou, who overcame insurmountable odds to win the PFL Super Fights heavyweight title on October 19.
Ngannou, recovering from a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in March, and the personal loss of his son, Kobe, in April, carried a heavy heart into his PFL debut. He would win devastatingly, knocking PFL champ Renan Ferreira unconscious in the first round and dedicating the win to his son in a heartfelt post-fight speech.
Jones Heaps Praise on Ngannou
Ngannou's sentiments gripped the combat sports community and the attention of Jon Jones, a fighter with whom he has feuded in the past. 'Bones' took to X after the result to heap praise on Ngannou in a gesture of respect.
"What an amazing job Francis did tonight," Jones wrote. "Displayed a complete MMA game. Great kicks, great takedowns. It feels good to see him shine. Wow congratulations Champ, I see you."
Jones defends his UFC heavyweight title at UFC 309 this December. Ngannou successfully defended his lineal MMA heavyweight title and secured the PFL Super Fights heavyweight belt. The next steps in Ngannou's career are undecided.
