Former Two-Division UFC Champ Calls for Tom Aspinall to Vacate UFC Heavyweight Belt

A former two-division UFC champion believes it’s time for Tom Aspinall to vacate the heavyweight belt and let the division move on in his absence.

Currently sitting at #6 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, Aspinall became the promotion’s undisputed heavyweight champion during the summer of 2025 when he was promoted from interim champion following Jon Jones’ retirement.

The 33-year-old opened his undisputed title reign last October at UFC 321, where things came to an unfortunate end late in the first round after Aspinall was left unable to continue due to eye pokes from

challenger Ciryl Gane.

Henry Cejudo Calls for Tom Aspinall to Vacate UFC Heavyweight Title

Aspinall underwent surgery on both eyes in the aftermath of the event, and unfortunately there’s still no concrete timetable on when he’ll be able to return to the UFC.

Tom Aspinall (red gloves) enters the arena before the fight against Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We’re now closing in on a year since Aspinall’s last appearance against Gane, and this week former two-division UFC titleholder and future UFC Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo called for the champion to vacate the heavyweight belt during his ongoing recovery period.

Tom Aspinall's first title defense at UFC 321 came to a premature end due to eye pokes. | (Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

“Tom, give up the title bro,” Cejudo told Mike Bohn. “Give up the title, let your eye recover, and that’s it. Let the other dudes fight – let the winner of Josh Hokit and Alex Pereira fight Ciryl Gane for the undisputed [belt]. Plain and simple.”

Ciryl Gane Won Interim UFC Heavyweight Belt at UFC Freedom 250

With Aspinall sidelined, the UFC create an interim heavyweight belt for the UFC Freedom 250 card at The White House, where Gane won interim gold for the second time and spoiled Alex Pereira’s bid to claim a UFC belt in a third weight class.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pereira has spent the months following the White House event disputing the result of the Gane fight due to apparent strikes to the back of the head that were uncalled by referee Herb Dean, which has raised the possibility of an immediate rematch between the two men.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) checks on Alex Pereira (red gloves) after their fight during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even hardcore fans of Pereira don't seem especially keen on the idea of the UFC running that fight back right away, and as noted by Cejudo there’s another rising name in the heavyweight division that’s eager to meet “Poatan” in the cage.

Should the UFC Book Alex Pereira vs. Josh Hokit?

Boasting a perfect 10-0 record in professional MMA, Josh Hokit joined the UFC last year following a second-round finish of recent UFC contract winner Guilherme Uriel on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hokit stopped his first two UFC opponents before he defeated Curtis Blaydes in a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 327, and the 28-year-old also knocked out Derrick Lewis as part of the UFC White House card in June.

Josh Hokit (red gloves) fights Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The polarizing heavyweight has actively criticized Pereira for pursuing a rematch with Gane following the result of their first meeting, and it remains to be seen how Hokit may fit into the UFC’s plans if the promotion decides it’s necessary to move on from Aspinall while the heavyweight champion remains sidelined.