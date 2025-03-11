MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira sets dubious UFC record in lackluster UFC 313 loss

The Brazilian relinquished his title to Magomed Ankalaev last weekend.

Arguably the biggest star in the UFC at the moment, Alex Pereira may want to forget the bit of promotional history he made at UFC 313.

The End Of A Title Reign

A former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion that initially went 4-0 as a UFC middleweight before losing the division’s title in a rematch with Israel Adesanya, Pereira defeated Jan Błachowicz in his light heavyweight debut in 2023 and went on to claim the vacant 205 lbs. belt against Jiří Procházka later that year.

The Brazilian put together a stellar “Fighter of the Year” campaign in 2024 when he successfully defended his new belt three times and stopped every opponent along the way, but Pereira’s title reign came to an end last weekend at UFC 313 when he lost a unanimous decision to #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira reacts after defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center.
Alex Pereira reacts after defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Some members of the combat sports community questioned the scoring of the UFC 313 headliner in the immediate aftermath of the event. Regardless of who won, the bout certainly wasn’t anything close to as action-packed as fans have come to expect from Pereira's fights.

Magomed Ankalaev reacts after defeating Alex Pereira during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Magomed Ankalaev reacts after defeating Alex Pereira during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pereira Makes UFC History

“Poatan” found success with his leg kicks throughout the fight but was surprisingly outstruck by Ankalaev overall, and one Reddit user recently noted that the 11 head strikes Pereira scored over the course of five rounds was a record-low for a UFC title fight.

Alex Pereira only landed 11 head strikes against Magomed Ankalaev.
Alex Pereira only landed 11 head strikes against Magomed Ankalaev. / (Reddit)

The loss to Ankalaev was just Pereira’s second setback since joining the UFC, and it raises serious questions about previously-discussed plans of a move to the heavyweight division and potential showdown with UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White has already teased the idea of an immediate rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev. “Poatan” may have put in a lackluster showing at UFC 313, but few fans would argue with him getting a crack at reclaiming the belt after he previously defended it three times.

Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

