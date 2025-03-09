Justin Gaethje silences doubters, wins lightweight war in UFC 313 co-main event
Top lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev met in a short-notice fight in the co-main event of UFC 313.
Gaethje Improves To 2-0 Over Fiziev
Headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313 was also originally supposed to feature a matchup between Gaethje and #6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker.
A hand injury just two weeks out from UFC 313 put Gaethje's place in the co-main event in serious jeopardy, and when several fighters offered to step in on short notice the promotion elected to book a rematch between "The Highlight" and Rafael Fiziev.
The short-notice opportunity gave Fiziev a chance to earn some revenge as well as return to the cage for the first time since a leg injury ended his fight with Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023, while Gaethje entered the night looking to rebound from the knockout-loss he suffered against Max Holloway at UFC 300.
The former interim lightweight and BMF champion promised ahead of UFC 313 that he'd return to his "old" style, but things took an unexpected turn early in the fight when Fiziev decided to bring his opponent to the ground.
Gaethje worked back to his feet after briefly ending up in a dangerous position, and the two men were content to keep things standing for the remainder of the round and exchange some big shots.
The second frame saw the two men get right back to trading strikes, and as the round went on they both started to pick up the pace significantly until Gaethje connected with a huge uppercut that sent Fiziev to his back in the most significant moment of the fight up to that point.
"Ataman" was able to recover and make it out of the second round, and with things seemingly split at one round apiece Fiziev started the final round very strong before Gaethje once again began to turn the tide in the final few minutes.
After the two lightweights once again combined to put on an incredible fight at UFC 313, it was Gaethje who returned to the win column when he took home a unanimous decision victory.
