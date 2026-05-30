Kai Asakura Thrills UFC Macau Crowd With Brutal Knockout for First UFC Victory

One UFC Macau star showed that a change in weight class was exactly what he needed to kick start his UFC career.

Taking place at Galaxy Arena following back-to-back Road to UFC cards on Thursday and Friday, UFC Macau is headlined by a huge bantamweight tilt between former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Song Yadong.

There was also some bantamweight action earlier on the main card, as former RIZIN titleholder Kai Asakura made his return to 135 lbs. and took on Cameron Smotherman.

Kai Asakura Floors Cameron Smotherman for First UFC Victory

One of the more high-profile UFC signings in the last few years, Asakura joined the promotion in 2024 after he stopped Juan Archuleta to claim the RIZIN bantamweight belt for the second time at RIZIN 45.

Dropping down to flyweight, Asakura was immediately given a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja but was submitted in the second round. Matched with former title challenger Tim Elliott for his sophomore outing, the Japanese star suffered the same fate and got caught in a guillotine choke to

bring his UFC record to 0-2.

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Kai Asakura (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Not long after the loss to Elliott, the 32-year-old announced that he’d be returning to bantamweight for his next fight. Matched with former Fury FC Bantamweight Champion Smotherman, Asakura entered UFC Macau as a nearly 3 to 1 favorite to secure his first UFC victory.

The former RIZIN star ended up proving the oddsmakers correct, as he dropped Smotherman with a right hand early in the fight before chasing his opponent to the fence. With “The Baby-Faced Killa” clearly still on wobbly legs, Asakura landed several more clean punches before he finally floored Smotherman with a brutal left hook.

MY GOODNESS KAI ASAKURA 🤯@Kai_1031_ just earned an INCREDIBLE finish at #UFCMacau!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/i140kJ00Fs — UFC (@ufc) May 30, 2026

The victory marked the 13th time Asakura has won via KO/TKO out of his 21 professional wins, and the 32-year-old was visibly emotional when he spoke to Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview.

The result may well signal the end of Smotherman’s UFC run, as he’s now lost three-straight fights after winning his promotional debut against Jake Hadley in 2024.

On the other side, Asakura suddenly finds himself with some significant momentum thanks to a highlight-reel win, and he’ll likely find himself matched with a Top 15 bantamweight the next time he enters the Octagon.