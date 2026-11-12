UFC 334 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Replay for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

UFC 334 is just a few days away, and the event’s official pre-fight press conference is scheduled to go down tonight in New York City.

In the main event, former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane opens his reign as undisputed champion when he takes on undefeated challenger Josh Hokit.

The night’s co-main event is arguably the more highly-anticipated matchup of the card's two title fights, as UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes returns from retirement to challenge reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison.

Cryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit and Kayla Harrison vs. Amandes Nunes Top UFC 334

After his third undisputed title bid against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 was cut short due to eye pokes, Gane knocked out former two-division UFC titleholder Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 to claim the interim heavyweight belt for a second time.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Bon Gamin” was promoted to undisputed champion after Aspinall vacated the belt due to his ongoing recovery layoff, which set the stage for Hokit to step in and challenge the Frenchman after he also knocked out former title challenger Derrick Lewis at The White House in June.

Josh Hokit (red gloves) fights Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highly-anticipated fight between Harrison and Nunes was originally slated to take place at UFC 324 to help kick off the promotion’s 2026 schedule and new deal with Paramount, but Harrison was forced to pull out of that initial booking due to a neck injury that required surgery.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) talks to Amanda Nunes after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC 334 Main Card Fights

As would be expected for a major UFC event at Madison Square Garden, the UFC 334 main card also features several other high-profile fights with some significant divisional implications.

Caio Borralho (red gloves) before the fight against Reinier De Ridder (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At middleweight, Yoursi Belgaroui will look to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career when he takes on top-ranked contender and “Fighting Nerds” team member Caio Borralho.

Uros Medic after beating Daniel Rodriguez (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediately prior to that fight, Serbian finisher Uros Medic brings a four-fight win streak into a huge welterweight bout with Kevin Holland, who came into this year on a two-fight skid but got back on track his last time out at UFC 327 when he defeated Randy Brown.

Alden Coria (red gloves) fights Luis Gurule (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC 334 main card opens in the flyweight division with a matchup featuring Luis Gurule and undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series standout Bilal Hasan.

UFC 334 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Replay

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 334 is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. today (Thursday, November 12).

UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane during the weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can catch a live stream and replay of all the proceedings below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout throughout the weekend for weigh-in coverage, predictions, and live results from all the action during UFC 334.

UFC 334 Fight Card

Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit– For the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amana Nunes – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland

Luis Gurule vs. Bilal Hasan

Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke

Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan

Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney

Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida

Melquizal Costa vs. Jared Gordon

Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita

Alatengheili vs. Juan Diaz

Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches