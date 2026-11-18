UFC 334 is in the books, and the highly-anticipated event generated several notable changes to the official UFC rankings.

The penultimate numbered UFC event of 2026, UFC 334 took place last Saturday night at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden and featured a 13-fight slate topped by a pair of huge title bouts.

Along with the return of UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes for a co-main event fight with Kayla Harrison, the main event for UFC 334 also saw Ciryl Gane make the first defense of his undisputed UFC heavyweight title against undefeated challenger Josh Hokit.

Ciryl Gane Gets Rankings Boost After UFC 334 Title Defense

Entering UFC 334 as the heavyweight division’s #4 media and #5 Meta AI ranked fighter, Hokit stayed put in both sets of rankings after dropping a unanimous decision to Gane.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) reacts after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gane remains at the top of the heavyweight pecking order after collecting his first win in an undisputed heavyweight title bout, and he also moved up four places up #8 in the men’s pound-for-pound media rankings.

Kayla Harrison Takes Pound-for-Pound Crown From Valentina Shevchenko

The co-main event also produced some notable pound-for-pound movement, as Harrison’s first successful bantamweight title defense against Nunes helped her take the #1 women’s pound-for-pound spot from Valentina Shevchenko, who now sits at #2.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former two-division titleholder Nunes, who was returning to action more than three years after she retired at UFC 289, returns to the bantamweight rankings at #1 despite coming up short in her return fight.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC Hall of Famer also immediately returns to the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, where she now sits at #10 below women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Bia Mesquita Enters UFC Title Conversation With First-Round Finish

There was some other notable rankings movement at women’s bantamweight following UFC 334, as the event saw Bia Mesquita extend her undefeated record with a first-round submission against Macy Chiasson.

Macy Chiasson (red gloves) fights Bia Mesquita (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boasting four finishes out of as many UFC bouts, Mesquita rocketed up five places to #5 in the Meta AI women’s bantamweight rankings and three places up to #8 in the division's media rankings.

Kevin Holland Moves Up After Controversial UFC 334 Fight

At middleweight, Caio Borralho moved up one spot to #5 in the Meta AI rankings after taking a unanimous decision over Yousri Belgaroui during the UFC 334 main card.

Caio Borralho (red gloves) fights Yousri Belgaroui (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One other main card bout also produced a bit of unexpected rankings movement, as Kevin Holland jumps up five places to #10 in the Meta AI welterweight rankings and one place up to #14 in the media rankings.

Uros Medic (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holland’s ranking boost comes as surprise given the official outcome of his UFC 334 fight, as he and Uros Medic fought to a majority draw in a bout that many fans admittedly felt should have been scored for “Trailblazer”.