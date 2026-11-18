Kayla Harrison Unseats Fellow UFC Star in New UFC Rankings Update
UFC 334 is in the books, and the highly-anticipated event generated several notable changes to the official UFC rankings.
The penultimate numbered UFC event of 2026, UFC 334 took place last Saturday night at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden and featured a 13-fight slate topped by a pair of huge title bouts.
Along with the return of UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes for a co-main event fight with Kayla Harrison, the main event for UFC 334 also saw Ciryl Gane make the first defense of his undisputed UFC heavyweight title against undefeated challenger Josh Hokit.
Ciryl Gane Gets Rankings Boost After UFC 334 Title Defense
Entering UFC 334 as the heavyweight division’s #4 media and #5 Meta AI ranked fighter, Hokit stayed put in both sets of rankings after dropping a unanimous decision to Gane.
Gane remains at the top of the heavyweight pecking order after collecting his first win in an undisputed heavyweight title bout, and he also moved up four places up #8 in the men’s pound-for-pound media rankings.
Kayla Harrison Takes Pound-for-Pound Crown From Valentina Shevchenko
The co-main event also produced some notable pound-for-pound movement, as Harrison’s first successful bantamweight title defense against Nunes helped her take the #1 women’s pound-for-pound spot from Valentina Shevchenko, who now sits at #2.
Former two-division titleholder Nunes, who was returning to action more than three years after she retired at UFC 289, returns to the bantamweight rankings at #1 despite coming up short in her return fight.
The UFC Hall of Famer also immediately returns to the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, where she now sits at #10 below women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.
Bia Mesquita Enters UFC Title Conversation With First-Round Finish
There was some other notable rankings movement at women’s bantamweight following UFC 334, as the event saw Bia Mesquita extend her undefeated record with a first-round submission against Macy Chiasson.
Boasting four finishes out of as many UFC bouts, Mesquita rocketed up five places to #5 in the Meta AI women’s bantamweight rankings and three places up to #8 in the division's media rankings.
Kevin Holland Moves Up After Controversial UFC 334 Fight
At middleweight, Caio Borralho moved up one spot to #5 in the Meta AI rankings after taking a unanimous decision over Yousri Belgaroui during the UFC 334 main card.
One other main card bout also produced a bit of unexpected rankings movement, as Kevin Holland jumps up five places to #10 in the Meta AI welterweight rankings and one place up to #14 in the media rankings.
Holland’s ranking boost comes as surprise given the official outcome of his UFC 334 fight, as he and Uros Medic fought to a majority draw in a bout that many fans admittedly felt should have been scored for “Trailblazer”.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.