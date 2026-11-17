Just a few days removed from her return at UFC 334, Amanda Nunes is already calling for a rematch with Kayla Harrison.

Taking place at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, UFC 336 was headlined by a heavyweight title bout that saw Ciryl Gane successfully defend his belt against Josh Hokit after being promoted from interim to undisputed champion.

In the co-main event, Harrison welcomed UFC Hall of Famer Nunes back to the Octagon more than three years after “The Lioness” retired from fighting at UFC 289.

Kayla Harrison Spoiled Amanda Nunes' Return at UFC 344

Immediately after Harrison unseated Julianna Peña at UFC 316 to claim the women’s bantamweight belt, Nunes entered the cage to face off with the newly-crowned champion and confirm her plans for a comeback.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) talks to Amanda Nunes after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two women were originally scheduled to meet as part of the year-opening UFC 324 card that also kicked off the promotion’s new deal with Paramount, but a neck injury sidelined Harrison and forced her to undergo surgery before the fight was rebooked for UFC 334.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lined as a small underdog ahead of her highly-anticipated return, Nunes baffled both fans and commentators with her apparent insistence on grappling with Olympic Gold Medalist Harrison before she was forced to tap to a rear naked choke in the fourth round.

Amanda Nunes Calls for UFC Rematch with Kayla Harrison at Featherweight

There was considerable speculation heading into UFC 334 that one if not both of the co-main event fighters might retire, but Nunes made it clear after the event that she won’t be returning to retirement just yet.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a new story posted on her Instagram, “The Lioness” called for a rematch with Harrison at 145 pounds and also tagged UFC CEO Dana White, who seemed open to a second meeting between the two women in the immediate aftermath of UFC 334.

Amanda Nunes' recent Instagram story tagging Kayla Harrison and Dana White. | (Instagram)

UFC Women's Featherweight Division Closed Down With Amanda Nunes' Retirement

The only female two-division champion in UFC history, Nunes had already defended the women’s bantamweight belt three times before she moved up to featherweight at UFC 232 and knocked out Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds to claim a second belt.

Cris Cyborg (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) during UFC 232 at The Forum. | USA TODAY Sports

The Brazilian went on to defend the featherweight belt twice against Felica Spencer and Megan Anderson, but Nunes’ retirement at UFC 289 encouraged the UFC to dissolve the division due to a lack of fighters.

Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Unless Harrison is staunchly against the idea of an immediate rematch with Nunes, the 36-year-old would probably welcome the opportunity to not have to cut down to 135 lbs. for the first time since joining the UFC.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) reacts after defeating Amanda Nunes (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison previously competed at lightweight during her lengthy run with the PFL, and it wasn’t until the former judoka joined the UFC in 2024 and debuted against Holly Holm that she proved she could cut down to bantamweight.