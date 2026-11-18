Just a few days removed from UFC 334, Josh Hokit has provided an explanation for an unexpected interaction that occurred just before his fight title with Ciryl Gane.

Taking place in New York City as the UFC’s annual November show at Madison Square Garden, UFC 334 featured two title fights at the top of the bill to close out a 13-fight card that included the final UFC bout for former title Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

After Kayla Harrison successfully defended her women’s bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes in the co-main event, Gane kicked off his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion when he took a unanimous decision over the formerly-undefeated Hokit.

Josh Hokit Explains UFC 334 Interaction With Bruce Buffer

As well-known among fight fans for his outspoken persona as for his success inside the cage, Hokit managed to find himself in a UFC title fight after only four appearances with the promotion.

Josh Hokit walks out prior to his fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old’s antics and trash talk have proved divisive for the MMA fan base thus far, and this week Hokit took to Instagram to explain his controversial decision to flip off long time UFC announcer Bruce Buffer while he was being introduced at UFC 334.

"There’s not any more ill will towards Bruce Buffer than the next guy, you know what I’m saying?” Hokit explained. “You just wanna talk s*** about my hustle, how I’ll get money, it’s gonna be ‘f*** you’ every time. I don’t care who you are. And to me, the flip off signifies ‘f*** professionalism’…We’re getting locked into a cage and we’re animals, we’re gladiators. We can never get away from that mentality. It’s about imposing your will, going forward, and who’s gonna give up first. And so to me, that flip off was ‘f*** professionalism’”.

UFC 334 Main Event Kicked Off Fight Scoring Debate

Hokit’s explanation is certainly on brand for the out of cage persona that he’s cultivated during his brief UFC career, and his comments also carry a noticeable undertone regarding how his title fight with Gane was scored.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) fights Josh Hokit (blue gloves) in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As was the case with his three-round war against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327, Hokit showed off some incredible toughness and durability during the fight with Gane and kept walking forwards in the face of whatever strikes were coming back this way.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) fights Josh Hokit (blue gloves) in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some fans (as well as UFC commentator Joe Rogan) seemed to believe that Hokit’s forward pressure should have earned him the nod on the nudges’ scorecards, but the formerly-undefeated fighter was also out struck by Gane in all five rounds.

Will Josh Hokit Get Immediate Rematch With Ciryl Gane?

An immediate rematch between the two men doesn’t look entirely off the table, but next year may bring several potential options for Gane’s next title defense.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Bon Gamin” claimed the interim heavyweight belt when he knocked out former two-division UFC titleholder Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 over the summer, and Pereira will make his second heavyweight appearance next month when he meets Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 335.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The UFC will also presumably look to book a rematch between Gane and Tom Aspinall as soon as Aspinall is ready to return from the damage sustained in their initial meeting at UFC 321, and Gane’s former opponent Alexander Volkov is also now on a three-fight win streak after Volkov dropped a controversial split decision to the Frenchman at UFC 310.