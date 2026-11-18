Sean O’Malley is back on the come-up in the bantamweight division since losing the title back in June 2025. Kalshi’s UFC market is open on who the next opponent will be, and a title fight seems likely. Petr Yan holds an 81% chance to face O’Malley next.

O’Malley has trended toward a title fight since before Yan defended against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333. Yan and Merab topped O’Malley’s next-fight market before UFC 333.

Who will Sean O’Malley fight next? - Kalshi

Petr Yan 81%

Payton Talbott 31%

Merab Dvalishvili 22%

Kalshi settles the market based on who O’Malley’s next UFC opponent is before January 1, 2028. A $10 trade that he faces Yan profits $2.05

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All signs point to O’Malley challenging Petr Yan next for the bantamweight title. Since dropping two straight title fights to Merab, he’s responded well with two big wins over Song Yadong at UFC 324 and a knockout win over Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Freedom 250.

Going back to UFC 333, UFC president Dana White mentioned both Yadong and O’Malley as Yan’s potential next opponents.

"Yeah, well, me and the matchmakers were texting the entire night about Song Yadong and O'Malley. You know, obviously, both are great options, and it's a good problem to have to figure out which one of those two would be next."

Both O’Malley and Yan have also come out stating that they’re ready to face off again. O’Malley called out Yan on social media, saying, “Petr Yan, while you're out there celebrating your victory, I'm out here training."

After Yan defeated Merab, he was asked about a potential rematch with O’Malley, to which he said, “We have history, so why wouldn't that be the fight?" O’Malley and Yan last faced off in October of 2022 at UFC 280, where O’Malley won by split decision.

As far as a decision between O’Malley and Yadong goes, it could come down to their last head-to-head. With O’Malley taking the victory, it could be what pushes him to face Yan next.

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