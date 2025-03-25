Kevin Holland hints at massive undisclosed UFC contract following latest comments
Kevin Holland has many opinions, but his greatest MMA trait may be his ability to promote himself in and out of the Octagon.
Holland (27-11 MMA, 14-10, 1 NC UFC) earned a unanimous decision win against Gunnar Nelson this past Saturday at UFC London. Holland told reporters not only did the win give him a new sense of perspective to put a winning streak together but also the belief he could compete at welterweight or middleweight going forward.
“If it’s 170 pounds, then let’s be smart and I’ll possibly do a couple of months down the road then another one a couple of months down the road,” Holland said. “If it’s 170 pounds, probably only get two more in this year, three at the most. If it’s 185 pounds, I can fight every f****** weekend."
Holland appeared trigger-happy when discussing how Performance Money alongside money in MMA makes him a hot comodity in the promotion.
"“The amount of money I make these days, I could definitely slow down. But the amount of money I spend these days, I stay active," Holland said.
Despite a lackluster effort near the end of the fight, Holland remained poised and calculated for much of the contest before finally getting his hsnd rsised.
“It’s a huge difference,” Holland said. “Fighting a guy like Gunnar, you can say a lot of things, but you can’t say he can’t grapple, you know what I mean? He can grapple pretty damn good, and if you’re asking people online, they would probably say that he’s a better grappler than ‘RDR.’ If he’s a better grappler than RDR, then size does play a difference in the game.”
