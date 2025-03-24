Tony Ferguson's UFC rivals 'seriously doubts' Dillon Danis fight happens
Kevin Lee is brutally honest on Tony Ferguson fighting Dillon Danis.
Ferguson's fight with two-time Bellator fighter (and one-time boxer) Danis is reportedly happening in the GFL, a new promotion notorious for signing older UFC stars from free agency.
Tony Ferguson was one of the more notable names to sign with the GFL, having a stunning resume in the UFC. Ferguson once went on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC lightweight division. "El Cucuy" dropped his next eight fights, losing to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and more on a slippery slope leading to his UFC exit.
Nearly 40 fights into pro MMA, the 41-year-old Ferguson will have a massive experience edge on Dillon Danis, a 2-0 grappler who hasn't fought in MMA since 2019.
EXCLUSIVE: 'My wife said...' UFC's Michael Chandler names only instance he'd fight in BKFC
Kevin Lee On Why The GFL Booked Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis
When it comes to Danis vs. Ferguson, a former rival of Ferguson's Kevin Lee calls it like he sees it.
"They want to get Tony a win. I think that's really what it's about," Lee told MMA Junkie. "On top of kind of trying to capitalize on Dillon's star a little bit."
Capitalize, they will try, says Lee.
Kevin Lee: "Dillon Danis Never Shows Up To Fight..."
The former UFC title challenger doesn't believe the GFL 'super-fight' will happen, knowing Dillon Danis' previous history with KSI.
KSI was the fighter to withdraw from their boxing match just this last week, however, as you might recall, Danis pulled out of their original booking set for Jan. 2023.
Between that, years of inactivity and Danis vs. Ferguson still not having a confirmed date...
"I don't know, it seems like Dillon never shows up to fight," Lee said of Danis. "He's somebody who keeps his name in the media. He does certain things that I don't necessarily condone to keep his name in the media, but he never fights, he never shows up to fight.
"So is that Tony Ferguson fight gonna happen? I seriously doubt it."
Kevin Lee Offers To Rematch Tony Ferguson
If Kevin Lee's prediction proves to be correct, he knows just the guy to fight Tony Ferguson.
"I think that it only makes sense that you make me and Tony again," Lee said if that fight falls apart. "That's the fight that makes the most sense and it's the biggest fight that GFL could put on right now."
"[...] When me and Tony put on that fight, we, we made sure that, that we solidified that MMA is here to stay..."
Tony Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee with a triangle choke to become the UFC interim lightweight champion at UFC 216 in 2017. At this time, Conor McGregor was the undisputed champion.
EXCLUSIVE: UFC vet that took down Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling reveals favorite fight
Lee had two stints in the UFC, his last ending in 2023. "The Motown Phenom" is currently signed to the GFL lightweight division where he hopes to see Ferguson again.
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.