UFC Mexico star says 'Never Back Down' got him into MMA: 'That's what I need...'
After one watch of Never Back Down, Ronaldo Rodriguez knew he wanted to be UFC fighter.
Mexico's "Lazy Boy" is working hard towards his dreams of becoming UFC champion, looking to improve 3-0 in the flyweight division following a successful 2024. Rodriguez returns on the main card of UFC Mexico this weekend where he takes on Peruvian prospect Kevin Borjas.
At 25 years old, Ronaldo Rodriguez is living the dream of fighting in the UFC, even willing to die for it in his last fight, a come-from-behind victory against Ode Osbourne at the Sphere.
Where does Rodriguez's passion for MMA come from?
EXCLUSIVE: 'Possibly...' Michael Chandler names old rival as UFC title threat
Lazy Boy Credits 'Never Back Down' For UFC Dreams
Looking up to Mexican boxers from a young age, Rodriguez says a movie inspired to pursue MMA: Never Back Down (2008).
"You know what helped me a lot? Like, 'Oh I want that'... The movie Never Back Down. The first one, the second and third films were s***," Rodriguez told Roberto Mtz.
Never Back Down follows the story of Jake Tyler, a high schooler prone to getting into fights who bites off more than he can chew when meets a bully well-trained in MMA.
'That's What I Want,' Ronaldo Rodriguez Says MMA Movie Had It All
The fight film is a cult-classic for 2000's UFC fans, starring Sean Faris, Djimon Hounsou, Evan Peters and even a young Amber Heard as the love interest.
"That movie has it all," Rodriguez said of Never Back Down. "Everybody's ripped from training, they knock people out and they get the girls. I was like, 'Man, that's what I need.' I said to myself, 'That's what I want.'"
"You gotta see it, the first one. The others are s***," Rodriguez said of three other movies made after the original.
Beginning his pro MMA career in 2017, the 17-2 Mexican Ronaldo Rodriguez has amassed quite the fanbase with over 2 million followers on Instagram alone.
It'll be a homecoming for the books for Rodriguez at UFC Mexico this Saturday.
READ MORE: Molly McCann clears air on UFC London retirement: 'Not good enough'
More MMA Knockout News
- 'Possibly...' Michael Chandler names old rival as UFC title threat
- 'No one is at my level' ... Ilia Topuria declares himself UFC champion and warns the lightweight division
- UFC London compliance salaries reveal Leon Edwards as low earner while prelim fighter tops the bill
- ‘Hype killer,’ UFC Mexico City fighter gave Raul Rosas and 3 others first loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.