ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang free live fight card results and highlights
ONE Championship heads to Japan’s legendary Saitama Super Arena today (March 23) for a stacked ONE 172 card featuring four title fights and a long-awaited matchup in the main event.
The card’s headlining attraction will see Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa finally square off in a kickboxing superfight after the pair were previously scheduled to meet last year at ONE 165.
Takeru vs. Rodtang Tops Massive ONE 172 Card
The night’s co-main event is a matchup for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing belt between Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri, and Adriano Moraes will also attempt to claim the ONE flyweight MMA title for the fourth time when he meets Yuya Wakamatsu in a rematch for the division’s vacant belt.
Jonathan Di Bella will attempt to reclaim ONE Championship gold when he meets Sam-A for the interim strawweight kickboxing title, and the final title bout of the night will see Petchejeeja defend her atomweight kickboxing belt against Kana Morimoto.
Superlek unfortunately lost his bantamweight Muay Thai title ahead of the event when he failed his hydration test but will still meet Nabil Anane in a rematch of their 2023 meeting, and the rest of the stacked card features standout bouts like the the return of Adrian Lee to face Takeharu Ogawa and John Lineker making his kickboxing debut against Hiroki Akimoto.
ONE 172 is set to kick off at 3:00 a.m. ET today (March 23) so be sure to check back on this page for results and highlights from all the action once the event starts.
ONE 172 (3:00 a.m. ET, watch.onefc.com PPV)
• Main Event: (Kickboxing) Takeru Segawa vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon
• Co-Main Event: Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri – For the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing Championship
• Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu 2 – For the ONE Flyweight MMA Championship
• Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A – For the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship
• Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto – For the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing Championship
• (Muay Thai) Superlek vs. Nabil Anane 2
• (Muay Thai) Rak Erawan vs. Nadaka Yoshinari
• (MMA) Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki 4
• (Kickboxing) John Lineker vs. Hiroki Akimoto
• (MMA) Adrian Lee vs. Takeharu Ogawa
• (Muay Thai) Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Shimon Yoshinari
• (Kickboxing) Zakaria El Jamari vs. Hyu Iwata
• (Kickboxing) Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Ryusei Kumagai
