Molly McCann clears air on UFC London retirement: 'Not good enough'
Fan-favorite English fighter Molly McCann has explained her decision to retire at UFC London.
'Meatball' suffered a submission loss to debutant Alexia Thainara on the night's main card. The loss would be McCann's final straw, as she has now suffered four losses in her last six fights and maintains an even record of 7-7 inside the UFC.
McCann retired with a heartfelt speech after the loss but has provided more context for her unfortunate decision.
'I'm not a spring chicken' ... Molly McCann explains she's 'not good enough' for the UFC anymore
Speaking with TNT Sports after her fight, McCann opened up on her decision to lay down the gloves.
"I gave my everything and everything kept breaking in the camp. Things were going wrong," McCann said. "I just gave the best account of myself and being in there I felt fine. I was pumped. But to be outmaneuvered in the first round, I'm not good enough to be in there and that's ok.
"I'm not here to make up the numbers, I'm here to win, and if I'm not winning... I don't deserve to wear the gloves, in my opinion. ... You don't live off your past performances, you live off your current ones, and I'm not good enough right now."
What's next for Molly McCann?
There's every chance that McCann returns to the Octagon, she was hard-done fighting a late-notice replacement. Her original opponent was 6-5 Istela Nunes, and Thainara was a hot prospect on the regional circuit.
The 34-year-old fighter has highlighted an interest in boxing and coaching. McCann could be a leading proponent in launching TKO women's boxing, or she could consider careers outside the TKO banner in BKFC or Dirty Boxing.
