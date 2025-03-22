Heavyweight legend 'Big' George Foreman passes away at 76, boxing world mourns
The sport of boxing lost one of its greatest legends in "Big" George Foreman this week.
The former two-time heavyweight champion headlined the some of the most iconic boxing events in his heyday, Foreman sharing the ring with Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali across 81 professional bouts.
One half of 'The Rumble in the Jungle' and an illustrious name in combat sports history, George Foreman passed away on Friday, his family announced on Instagram.
He was 76 years old.
Rest In Peace, George Foreman
"Our hearts are broken," the Foreman family posted Friday evening. "With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.
"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."
Foreman was born on Jan. 10, 1949 in Marshall, Texas.
Mike Tyson, Boxing World Reacts
The boxing world mourns the death of George Foreman, who led an inspirational life inside and out of the ring.
The Foreman family has recieved countless messages of support during this time, former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson sending his condolences for his fallen friend.
"Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten," Tyson said of George Foreman.
"Rest in Peace George Foreman and condolences to his entire family. He did great things inside and outside of the ring. Big George Forever Goated," Jake Paul wrote on 'X'.
"Sad news for me and the boxing world... The last boxing pillar for an unforgettable era has passed away today... May his soul rest in peace, Big George Foreman!" Turki Alalshikh wrote on 'X'.
George Foreman had a boxing record of 76-5 (68 KO's), going down as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.
MMA Knockout will be updating this story as more messages come in.
